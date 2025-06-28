Sports Mole previews Monday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between SK Brann and Sandefjord, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

SK Brann will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Bodo/Glimt when they welcome Sandefjord to Brann Stadion for Monday's Eliteserien meeting.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be aiming for consecutive victories after sweeping past Haugesund in their most recent outing.

Match preview

After finishing in second spot in the last two seasons, Brann will be desperate to go one better this season as they look to end their 18-year wait for a top-flight title.

However, they already have ground to make up if they are to win the championship for the fourth time in their history, with the team currently sitting in third place and 10 points adrift of the summit in Freyr Alexandersson's first season in charge.

Brann do at least have two games in hand over the leaders Viking, but they will be wary that they can ill-afford too many results like their last outing against reigning champions Bodo/Glimt.

The pride of Bergen conceded three goals in 47 minutes in a 3-0 loss, meaning they have now won just twice in six league games since enjoying a run of five consecutive victories in the Eliteserien.

Brann will at least fancy their chances of taking something from Monday's fixture, having avoided defeat in each of their previous 14 top-flight meetings with Sandefjord (W8, D6), although they have had to settle for draws in four of their previous five head-to-head matches.

Sandefjord are sitting in sixth spot and two points adrift of the top four after winning six and losing four of their 10 league matches this season.

The fact that they are one of two teams yet to draw a league game this season demonstrates that they have been hit and miss in 2025, and they were most definitely the former in last Sunday's home clash with Haugesund.

Evangelos Patoulidis scored the only goal of the first period, before Christopher Cheng netted on either side of a Mikkel Fischer own goal to seal a 4-0 victory.

That impressive result maintained their 100% home record in the Eliteserien in 2025, although they have been unable to transfer the winning habit onto their travels, having won just one of their five top-flight away games this season (L4).

Sandefjord's struggles on the road may dent their confidence of beating Brann in the Eliteserien for the first time since recording a narrow 1-0 away victory in August 2009.

SK Brann Norwegian Eliteserien form:

D D W L W L

Sandefjord Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W W L W L W

Sandefjord form (all competitions):

L W L W L W

Team News

Brann will have to cope without the services of their captain Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

The centre-back is joined in the treatment room by Jonas Torsvik, Niklas Castro, Niklas Jensen Wassberg and Sakarias Opsahl.

Aune Heggebo will continue to lead the line for the hosts, having scored seven goals in 12 Eliteserien appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Sandefjord boss Andreas Tegstrom is expected to be without midfielder Marcus Melchior and forward Sebastian Mathisen due to injury.

Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson has completed a three-match ban and could come into the side to spearhead Sandefjord’s attack.

Loris Mettler could be considered for a starting spot if Tegstrom opts to make a change in midfield for Monday’s contest.

SK Brann possible starting lineup:

Dyngeland; Pedersen, Sery Larsen, Helland, Soltvedt; Gudmundsson, Kornvig, Myhre; Sande, Finne, Heggebo

Sandefjord possible starting lineup:

Hadaya; Pedersen, Smajlovic, Kristiansen, Cheng; Mork, Ottosson, Mettler; Patoulidis, Dunsby, Sigurdarson

We say: SK Brann 2-1 Sandefjord

Sandefjord may be in high spirits following their successful home outing against Haugesund, but they have lost four of their five away league matches this season, and we think their poor form on the road will continue with a narrow defeat in Monday's meeting with Brann.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



