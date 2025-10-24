Preview:Rennes vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Rennes and Nice, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rennes will hope to remain unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 this season when they welcome Nice to Roazhon Park in the opening match taking place on Sunday.

These sides are tied on points, with the Brittany club sitting ninth following a 2-2 draw versus Auxerre, and Nice just below them, despite a 3-2 win over Lyon.

Match preview

For several weeks now, Rennes have been the model of consistency in Ligue 1, though they have made little progress up the table in spite of that.

That is because their last four matches in this competition ended in draws, while they enter this weekend on a six-game unbeaten run in the top-flight.

Habib Beye’s men only have themselves to blame as they have failed to win four of their previous six matches in the league when leading in the second half, dropping eight points as a result.

They have a chance on Sunday to extend their unbeaten run at home in this competition to five matches, their longest streak without a defeat at Roazhon Park since capturing 10 straight league games in Brittany from August 2022 to February 2023.

Meanwhile, Stade Rennais have collected at least a point in all four of their domestic affairs this season when netting multiple times and have not lost when doing so since the final matchday of the previous campaign (4-2 at Marseille).

Les Rouge et Noirs have won their previous three home meetings against Nice in the league, conceding just one goal combined over that span.

From a side who have consistently gotten similar results, we move to Nice, whose results have been all over the place since the start of the season.

In 2025-26 this team have not won or lost consecutive games in the top flight, having claimed points in two of their previous three league outings.

A win on Sunday would be their first away from home since April at Paris Saint-Germain (3-1) while also marking their first winning run in the league since April to May of last season (three wins).

Les Aiglons have just one point away from home in the competition this season, and it came in the Derby de la Cote d’Azur at Monaco earlier this month (2-2).

Franck Haise has seen his team drop four points from a winning position in two of their previous three Ligue 1 affairs, squandering a 2-0 lead in the Principality to Les Monegasques.

Le Gym can end a three-match losing run against Rennes on Sunday and collect maximum points at Roazhon Park for the first time since 2021 (2-1).

Team News

There is just one injury concern for Rennes heading into this weekend as Glen Kamara is recovering from a knock suffered earlier in the campaign.

Breel Embolo and Seko Fofana scored in the first and second half, respectively, on matchday eight, but it was not enough to earn them maximum points.

As for Nice, Moise Bombito is out with a lower leg fracture, Terem Moffi has a calf strain, Gabin Bernardeau has a knock, while Mohamed Abdelmonem and Youssouf Ndayishimiye are out with cruciate ligament injuries.

Melvin Bard, Sofiane Diop and Hicham Boudaoui all found the back of the net against Lyon, with Diop scoring his team-leading fourth in the current Ligue 1 campaign.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Seidu, Jacquet, Roualt; M. Camara, Blas, Rongier, Fofana, Merlin; Lepaul, Embolo

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mendy, Dante, Oppong; Clauss, Boudaoui, Vanhoutte, Bard; Gouveia, Cho, Diop

We say: Rennes 2-2 Nice

Both sides boast quality players in the attacking third, but neither have shown the ability to put a game to bed when the opportunity arises.

