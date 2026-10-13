Preview: Rennes vs OFI Crete - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to put on another impressive Roazhon Park display for their home faithful, Rennes of France clash with Greek minnows OFI Crete on Thursday night in the League Phase of the Europa League.

Les Rouge et Noirs were forced to settle for a share of the continental points at Sturm Graz prior to the international pause, whilst O Omilos enjoyed an outstanding home success over German side Hoffenheim.

Match preview

Following a sixth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season, Rennes are back on the Europa League stage for the first time since 2023-24, with the French club enduring a frustrating start to their League Phase campaign in Graz last month.

Despite having over 60% possession and taking 23 shots on September 16, Les Rouge et Noirs were held to a goalless draw at Sturm Graz - a surprising misfire for an attack purring on the domestic scene.

In fact, Rennes are the most potent forward line in the French top flight so far with 12 goals across six matches, with Franck Haise's troops scoring on 10 occasions in four Roazhon Park contests.

A quartet of moments to celebrate arrived for Les Rennais supporters on October 11, when France international Esteban Lepaul netted a brilliant brace in a 4-1 thrashing of relegation-tipped Auxerre.

Losing just one of their seven competitive fixtures (W4 D2) in 2026-27 to date, Rennes are sitting pretty in third spot in the Ligue 1 standings, just a single point behind early pacesetters Monaco.

© Iconsport / Box to Box Pictures, Alamy Live News

Despite never lifting their domestic top-flight title, OFI Crete are proudly waving the flag for Greece in the Europa League after winning the Greece Cup in April - the club's first major trophy in nearly four decades.

For a relative underdog on the continental stage, O Omilos have made an exceptional start to their foreign adventure, winning each of their three European matches this season by a combined scoreline of 7-0.

Whilst a five-goal aggregate victory over Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia was impressive in its own right, OFI Crete really burst into the Europa League spotlight last month, when former Barcelona youngster Aitor Cantalapiedra starred and scored in a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim.

O Omilos's form has dipped slightly since that historic triumph over the Bundesliga outfit, though, with Thursday's visitors collecting just one point from recent Greece Super League battles against Asteras Tripolis (2-2) and AEK Athens (0-3).

After briefs managerial stints at Olympiacos, NFC Volos and Panathinaikos, OFI Crete head coach Christos Kontis finally has his feet firmly under the table at a Greek club, with the 51-year-old approaching a full year in charge.

Rennes Europa League form:

D

Rennes form (all competitions):

W W W D L W

OFI Crete Europa League form:

W

OFI Crete form (all competitions):

W W W W D L

Team News

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

Rennes got through Sunday's clash with Auxerre unscathed, however, there could be some alterations to the starting XI for Thursday night.

Mahamadou Nagida pipped Quentin Merlin to the left-back role on the weekend, with the French defender dropped from the squad entirely after his poor performance in the defeat by Lyon on September 19.

Playing a bit-part role for the hosts since his summer switch from Sunderland, Eliezer Mayenda could earn a rare start in this one.

OFI Crete have a number of fitness concerns to ponder, with Aaron Iseka sidelined for a few weeks due to a thigh injury.

Reducing the options of O Omilos at the back, Christos Sielis is recovering from his own thigh-related issue sustained earlier this month.

Into his eighth straight season at OFI Crete, Nikos Marinakis is yet to feature in 2026-27 because of an injury.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Reynolds, Cresswell, Rouault, Nagida; Thomasson, Rongier, Camara; Mayenda, Soumare, Lepaul

OFI Crete possible starting lineup:

Christogeorgos; Kostoulas, Poungouras, Krizmanic; Dickmann, Kanellopoulos, Bouchalakis, Athanasiou; Nuss, Cantalapiedra, Kodro

We say: Rennes 3-1 OFI Crete

Defeating Bundesliga side Hoffenheim last month, OFI Crete have proven their ability to seriously disrupt top-tier Europa League opposition.

However, Rennes have been simply sensational at Roazhon Park so far this season and should be too strong for their Greek visitors in the end.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.