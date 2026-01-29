Preview: Real Oviedo vs Girona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 18:11 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 21:01

Girona will be aiming to continue their strong run of form in Spain's top flight when they head to Estadio Carlos Tartiere on Saturday afternoon to tackle Real Oviedo.

The visitors are 10th in the La Liga table, boasting 25 points from their 21 matches this season, while the home side are bottom and facing an uphill task to stay in the division.

Match preview

Real Oviedo have a record of two wins, seven draws and 12 defeats from their 21 league matches this season, with 13 points leaving them at the foot of the division.

The Blues are enjoying their first La Liga campaign since 2000-01, and it was always going to be a huge challenge for the club, who are on their third manager of the season, with Guillermo Almada taking charge in the middle of December.

Real Oviedo are nine points from 17th-placed Getafe, while their lack of goals this season has been a major issue, only finding the back of the net on 11 occasions.

The Blues have the second-worst home record in La Liga this term, picking up only eight points from 10 matches, finding the back of the net just three times.

Real Oviedo have actually only faced Girona on 17 occasions throughout history, and both teams have posted five wins, while there have also been seven draws.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The last meeting between the two teams in October 2025 finished in a 3-3 draw, and that proved to be the first time that the pair had met in Spain's top flight.

Their last contest at the home of Real Oviedo was a Segunda Division clash in September 2021, and the points were shared in a goalless draw.

Girona will enter this match in much the better form, though, having managed to catapult themselves up the table with a run of four wins in their last six matches in Spain's top flight.

Michel's side have picked up 10 points from their last four games, beating Mallorca, Osasuna and Espanyol before drawing with Getafe last time out, and they currently sit in 10th spot in the table, boasting 25 points from 21 matches.

The White and Reds are seven points off the top six and four points ahead of the relegation zone, so the picture in Spain's top flight could change very quickly.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

LDDDLL

Girona La Liga form:

WLWWWD

Team News

© Imago

Real Oviedo duo Rahim Alhassane and Ovie Ejaria will face late fitness tests ahead of this match, but the hosts are otherwise in excellent shape.

Eric Bailly has overcome an ankle injury and is set to be in the squad.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the home side's lineup on Saturday, with their line again set to be led by Federico Vinas, who has scored two times in his last three appearances for the club.

As for Girona, Arnau Martinez and Lancinet Kourouma will be available again after serving suspensions, but Juan Carlos, Donny van de Beek, Portu and Azzedine Ounahi remain on the sidelines through injury.

There is set to be another appearance between the sticks for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with the experienced goalkeeper recently joining the club on loan from Barcelona.

Vitor Reis was Girona's standout performer against Getafe last time out, and the centre-back will again be a notable starter for the visitors, while Thomas Lemar should continue in the number 10 position this weekend.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Ahijado, Carmo, Costas, Lopez; Colombatto, Sibo; Hassan, Reina, Chaira; Vinas

Girona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Martinez, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Beltran, Martin; Tsygankov, Lemar, Gil; Vanat

We say: Real Oviedo 1-2 Girona

Real Oviedo are certainly capable of making this a tricky match for Girona, and we are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but the visitors should be able to navigate their way to an important three points this weekend.

