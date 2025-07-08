Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to listen to offers for breakout star Gonzalo Garcia this summer following his impressive Club World Cup displays.

Real Madrid are reportedly set to reject any offers for striker Gonzalo Garcia this summer.

The 21-year-old has become the subject of transfer speculation in recent times following a number of eye-catching displays at the Club World Cup.

A relative unknown on the first-team stage, Garcia has netted four goals and provided one assist across five matches at the tournament in the United States.

The Spaniard has taken advantage of Kylian Mbappe's absence, leading the Los Blancos line expertly against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

Garcia spent the vast majority of the 2024-25 season playing for Real Madrid Castilla in the third tier, firing in 25 strikes from 36 appearances.

Real Madrid make Garcia transfer decision?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have made a decision regarding the short-term future of in-form striker Garcia.

The report claims that Los Blancos are not willing to part ways with the 21-year-old during the summer transfer window after his impressive performances at the Club World Cup.

It is understood that the Spanish giants will not entertain temporary or permanent offers for Garcia from any of their European rivals.

Head coach Xabi Alonso is 'very happy' with the emergence of the youngster into the first-team ranks and wants to work with the player in 2025-26.

Garcia is preparing to take to the field at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Wednesday night, as Real Madrid face Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.

Garcia breaking the Galactico grip

A theme of Real Madrid in recent times has been for the forward ranks to be dominated by a large group of Galactico signings.

Therefore, it is refreshing to see academy graduate Garcia taking his opportunity on the world stage for Los Blancos this summer.

The youngster showcased his prolific streak in the third tier last season and is certainly a player to watch ahead of La Liga's return in August.