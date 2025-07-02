Real Madrid are reportedly leaning towards a specific stance regarding the future of young forward Gonzalo Garcia.

Real Madrid are reportedly close to making a final decision over the future of Gonzalo Garcia.

Ahead of the Club World Cup, the 21-year-old was a relative unknown on the big stage having spent the majority of his short career in Real Madrid's academy.

However, the arrival of Xabi Alonso and recent absence of Kylian Mbappe has changed the former Spain Under-19 international's fortunes.

Trusted to lead the line in the United States, Gonzalo has contributed three goals and one assist from his four appearances, chipping in with one in every game.

His latest effort was a bullet header against Juventus on Tuesday night as Real Madrid recorded a 1-0 victory over Juventus to reach the quarter-finals.

What next for Gonzalo?

With Mbappe due to regain his responsibilities down the middle of Real's attack ahead of 2025-26, Gonzalo faces the prospect of dropping out of the limelight.

As such, a season-long loan move elsewhere has been suggested with there being no shortage of takers in La Liga.

Nevertheless, according to Fichajes, it is increasingly likely that Gonzalo will remain in Alonso's plans for next season.

While no decision has been made, Alonso has seemingly become convinced that Gonzalo can become a valuable option going forward.

The report adds that the likes of Real Betis and Real Oviedo have registered the most interest in Gonzalo's signature.

Furthermore, Gonzalo remaining at the Bernabeu would prevent Real Madrid from having to enter the market for a new striker.

Is a Los Blancos stay right for Gonzalo?

Having contributed 36 goals and 10 assists from 89 appearances for the youth or Castilla sides, Gonzalo has a certain affinity to Real Madrid.

If given the chance to play backup to Mbappe, the homegrown talent will realistically jump at the opportunity after a frustrating time waiting to make a first-team breakthrough.

Real Madrid have also reached a point where they could benefit from another homegrown player. As it stands, Dani Carvajal and Raul Asencio are the only such notable players remaining in the squad, providing that Lucas Vazquez does not extend his contract.

In terms of striking options, Endrick may remain short of senior opportunities, while Alvaro Rodriguez did little at Getafe last season to suggest that he deserves to be above Gonzalo in the pecking order.