Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso says that the "circumstances need to be right" in order for teenage forward Endrick to feature for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso said that the "circumstances need to be right" in order for Endrick to feature amid widespread speculation surrounding the attacker's future.

The 19-year-old has not played a single minute of football for Los Blancos this term.

Endrick missed the start of the campaign through injury, but he has been available since the middle of September, being an unused substitute in each of the team's last eight games in all competitions.

There is currently speculation surrounding the teenager, with a number of clubs believed to be interested in signing him on loan when the winter window opens for business.

Alonso was asked about Endrick's lack of playing time during his press conference on Friday, with Real Madrid preparing to continue their La Liga season against Valencia on Saturday.

Endrick is yet to feature for Real Madrid this season

“I would have liked him to have had more playing time. The circumstances haven’t been right, he’s training well, but those circumstances need to be right," Alonso told reporters.

Endrick made the move to Real Madrid from Palmeiras in the summer of 2024, and he represented Los Blancos on 37 occasions during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring seven times in the process.

The attacker scored once in 22 La Liga appearances, with his best form saved for the Copa del Rey, netting five times in six appearances in the competition.

A hamstring injury kept Endrick out from May until the middle of September, so he was absent in the latter stages of last season and also did not feature in the Club World Cup.

Mbappe has been in sensational form for Real Madrid

However, Alonso is yet to turn to the youngster this season despite the fact that Kylian Mbappe is putting some serious minutes on the board in the opening months of the campaign.

Mbappe has been in red-hot form, scoring 16 times and registering two assists in 13 appearances, and when asked whether he was concerned about a possible burn-out for the Frenchman, Alonso said: “I’m always concerned about not pushing the players too hard.

"You also have to be aware of the effort required, the demands placed on them. There are times when you have to manage those moments. With Kylian, it’s been like that so far, but we’ll see what the future holds.”

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it six wins in a row in all competitions when they take on Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, before heading to England next week to tackle Liverpool in the Champions League.