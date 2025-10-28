Real Madrid have reportedly set 'three key demands' for potential suitors if they want to take Endrick on loan during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old joined Los Blancos last season from Palmeiras, but he has found game time hard to come by under Xabi Alonso after recovering from injury.

Carlo Ancelotti sparingly used the teenager, who soon grew frustrated by limited opportunities, and the same trend has continued; he has yet to feature in competitive matches under Alonso.

Several reports have linked the teen sensation with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu during the winter transfer window, with Manchester United among several English clubs keen to sign him on loan.

Real Madrid set terms for Endrick loan

According to a report from TeamTalk, Endrick continues to evaluate his January transfer plans and will listen to initial proposals, but he wants to be careful when selecting his next club.

The report claims that Madrid want Endrick’s salary covered and also the loan fee as a part of the deal, and at the same time, Los Blancos must be given a clear indication of how the youngster will fit in at any new side.

West Ham United have been reportedly linked with a move, while Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and Aston Villa are also interested in signing the Brazilian on a temporary deal.

In recent weeks, Serie A giants Juventus have been linked with a move for Endrick, who could opt to move elsewhere in January in search of regular first-team football.

Exit likely in January?

Having spent heavily on the youngster, Madrid are therefore cautious about his next move, as they want him to make the best use of his loan spell.

Endrick is behind Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz and Gonzalo Garcia in the pecking order, and a short-term move away from Madrid could do a world of good for him, rather than wasting his time on the bench.

Also, he needs to play regular games to have any chance of booking his place in the Selecao’s World Cup squad, and it is clear that he is heading for a likely exit unless there are significant developments at Madrid that force him to stay put.

A move to Old Trafford probably looks unlikely, but Spurs could be an attractive option for him, especially if Thomas Frank promises him regular minutes.