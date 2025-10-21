Man Utd 'eyeing up' January move for the 'next Ronaldo'

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a January move for Real Madrid attacker Endrick, who is dubbed as the next Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 19-year-old was a key part of Madrid's long-term plans under Carlo Ancelotti, but he has been left frustrated by limited opportunities under Xabi Alonso.

The former Palmeiras sensation has found himself on the fringes of the first team, especially after he returned from injuries, and has not played a single minute for Los Blancos this season.

Endrick has featured in 37 matches for the La Liga club, scoring seven goals, but Madrid are reportedly willing to let him go out on loan in the January window.

Man Utd eye move for Endrick?

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, Man Utd are interested in signing the youngster, dubbed 'the next Ronaldo', but they could face competition from Juventus, Newcastle United, and West Ham United.

The Red Devils bolstered their attacking areas during the summer window, adding Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to their ranks, but Ruben Amorim could be interested in adding more quality to the ranks.

The Brazilian is a versatile forward who can play as a striker and also on the flanks, and he could provide competition to Sesko for the starting spot, especially if Joshua Zirkzee is allowed to move on.

The report claims that the youngster, who moved to Madrid for £61m from Palmeiras in 2024, is growing increasingly eager to leave Madrid, and has told his representatives he'll be looking to move on in January if his situation does not change quickly.

Endrick has been an unused substitute in each of Real's last five La Liga matches, and it appears that he has fallen out of favour.

Loan move to Man Utd suits all parties

The Madrid youngster will be desperate to make an impact and get more game time, and United could benefit from the vast potential; therefore, a loan move looks perfect for all parties involved.

Alonso has used Gonzalo Garcia and Kylian Mbappe in the number nine role, while Endrick is way down the pecking order for the wide role, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz all ahead of him.

A potential move to United is by no means a formality as several clubs, including Sevilla, Real Sociedad, and Valencia, are also vying for his signature.