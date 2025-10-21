Real Madrid attacker Endrick reportedly attracts a new suitor with the 'greatest interest' in signing him on loan in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid attacker Endrick has reportedly attracted a new suitor with the 'greatest interest' in signing him on loan in the January transfer window.

The former Palmeiras sensation is only on the fringes of the first team under Xabi Alonso, who once again overlooked him for the weekend's 1-0 La Liga victory over Getafe.

Endrick's start to the 2025-26 season was disrupted due to a thigh injury, but since returning to full fitness in mid-September, he has not played a single minute for Los Blancos this season.

The Brazil international has been an unused substitute in each of Real's last five La Liga matches, as Alonso has preferred Kylian Mbappe and Gonzalo Garcia in the number nine role so far.

The versatile Endrick can also function out wide - either on the left or the right-hand side - but all of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz are ahead of him in the pecking order there.

Sevilla show 'greatest interest' in Endrick loan deal

Endrick's lack of game time would undoubtedly harm his prospects of going to the 2026 World Cup with Brazil, whose head coach Carlo Ancelotti did not select him for October's international friendlies with Japan and South Korea.

As a result, a loan exit in January is looking increasingly likely, and the latest reports in Spain claim that Sevilla are now showing the 'greatest interest' in a temporary deal for the 19-year-old attacker.

Los Palanganas are reportedly ready to help Endrick escape his 'dangerous situation' at the Bernabeu, and the deal would be a straight loan without an option or obligation for a permanent move.

On Real's end, club chiefs are supposedly still of the view that Endrick is a 'developing gem' and could be a guaranteed starter in future years, but there is an acceptance that the Brazilian needs more game time than he is currently getting.

Endrick has registered seven goals and one assist in 37 games for Real Madrid since his high-profile move from Palmeiras, and he remains contracted to Alonso's side until the summer of 2030.

Which other clubs could sign Real Madrid's Endrick on loan?

Endrick joining Sevilla would have mutual benefit for both parties; the striker could gain valuable top-flight experience in Spain, and Los Palanganas would be acquiring a talented player who already knows the league relatively well.

The 19-year-old would also have the opportunity to work under the wing of the well-versed Alexis Sanchez, who is still going strong at 36 and joined Sevilla on a short-term deal during the summer transfer window.

However, the Andalusian side will supposedly have to fend off interest from a Ligue 1 club and former Champions League winner to sign Endrick, who has apparently indicated that he is open to moving to France.

Premier League strugglers West Ham United have also been credited with an interest in the ex-Palmeiras protege, although the truth behind those links has allegedly now been revealed.