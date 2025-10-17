Real Madrid reportedly make a decision on Endrick's future amid speculation linking the attacker with a transfer to West Ham United.

West Ham United may reportedly struggle to secure a loan deal for Real Madrid forward Endrick.

Despite high expectations ahead of his transfer to the Bernabeu in 2024, the 19-year-old has struggled for opportunities under both Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso.

Although the Brazil international has made 37 appearances in all competitions, he has only racked up 847 minutes in game time.

None of those minutes have come during 2025-26, Endrick instead spending a number of matches remaining as an unused substitute.

As a result, there is a growing possibility of a loan away from Los Blancos during the winter transfer window with an array of potential destinations expected to emerge.

What is Real Madrid, West Ham position on Endrick?

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid are open to allowing the former Palmeiras prodigy to move elsewhere on a temporary basis.

However, West Ham are allegedly not viewed as a realistic destination despite having already expressed an interest in his signature.

Transfer insider Dean Jones suggests that the Hammers' current lowly position in the Premier League could prove pivotal when it comes to negotiations hotting up.

He said: "Endrick is probably going to be the target of loan offers in January, and it makes sense to me that West Ham are one of the clubs that put forward a proposal.

"West Ham are not looking in a particularly strong position right now to lure him away from the Bernabeu – but they would try.

“I reported this week how a young striker is wanted by the Hammers in January."

Should West Ham count themselves out of Endrick race?

With Nuno Espirito Santo having replaced Graham Potter at West Ham, the club's hierarchy will hope to be much higher than their current 19th place in the Premier League table.

England's top flight remains an attractive place to play football and both Endrick and Real Madrid may be convinced to do business with the East Londoners.

That all said, Real Madrid officials will want Endrick to play every week, something that may be more plausible at a mid-table La Liga club over a team in a different country.

As such, West Ham may be prepared to move on from Endrick, particularly if he remains devoid of action over the next two-and-a-half months.