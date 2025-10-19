Real Madrid talent Endrick is reportedly open to joining a former Champions League winner in 2026 amid his continued struggles for game time under Xabi Alonso.

The 19-year-old was unable to make an early impression under Alonso due to a thigh injury, which ruled him out of the first five games of the 2025-26 season across La Liga and the Champions League.

Endrick returned from his problem in mid-September, but the former Palmeiras wonderkid is still being overlooked by his head coach and has not played a single minute for Real Madrid in the current campaign.

The Brazilian has been an unused substitute in La Liga clashes with Espanyol, Levante, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, as well as the 5-0 win over Kairat in the Champions League, where he was snubbed despite Real's comfortable late lead.

Alonso was asked about the situations of both Endrick and fellow young striker Gonzalo Garcia ahead of Sunday's La Liga battle with Getafe, and the Spaniard affirmed that both are ready to contribute when called upon.

"Right now, that's not on my mind, nor has it happened," Alonso told a press conference. "I think they're both ready to play in a position with good competition, both for themselves and for what we have. Right now, that's not on my mind."

Real Madrid transfer news: Endrick 'open' to Marseille switch

However, Endrick's lack of action has inevitably led to talk of a possible move away in 2026 - either on loan or permanently - and a transfer to France could be on the cards.

According to L'Equipe via Get French Football News, Marseille have retained an interest in signing the 2006-born striker - whom they looked at in the summer transfer window - when the January market rolls around.

The 1992-93 Champions League winners will lose Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Algeria's Amine Gouiri to the Africa Cup of Nations early next year, and Roberto De Zerbi has apparently earmarked Endrick as an ideal candidate to fill the void.

Furthermore, Marseille's interest is reciprocated by the South American attacker, who is also understood to be open to moving to the Orange Velodrome, having already been the subject of one approach from the Ligue 1 title-chasers in June.

It remains to be seen whether Marseille will try to sign Endrick on loan or permanently, but the Brazil international is simply seeking increased game time in his bid to make the Selecao squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Endrick has scored seven goals and set up one more in 37 games for Real Madrid under Alonso's predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, the now-Brazil boss who left the teenager out of his squad for October's friendlies with Japan and South Korea.

Could Real Madrid's Endrick move to the Premier League?

While Marseille appear to be at the head of the queue for Endrick, a Premier League switch has also been discussed, with West Ham United mooted as a potential surprise destination for the striker.

The likelihood of Endrick signing for the Irons has supposedly now been revealed, alongside Real Madrid's stance over a loan exit for the former Palmeiras prodigy in January.

Even if West Ham cannot lure Endrick to the London Stadium, other top-flight clubs cannot be ruled out of the running should a move to Marseille fall through.