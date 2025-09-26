Real Madrid are reportedly willing to allow Endrick to leave on loan for the second half of the 2025-26 season, with Juventus and Real Sociedad keen on the attacker.

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to sanction a loan move for Endrick during the January transfer window.

During his maiden term at the Bernabeu, the 19-year-old was a key part of the plans from the bench under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti.

However, a change of head coach has resulted in a change of fortunes for Endrick, who is not fancied at this stage by Xabi Alonso.

The Brazilian has failed to make a competitive appearance for Los Blancos this term, making the matchday squad just twice in September.

Since securing a July 2024 switch to Real Madrid from Palmeiras, Endrick has featured in 37 matches for the club, scoring seven goals.

Real Madrid preparing to loan out Endrick?

According to Spanish publication Defensa Central via Fichajes, Real Madrid have devised their strategy surrounding Endrick ahead of the New Year.

The report claims that Los Blancos will be open to offers from potential suitors for the loan services of the 19-year-old over the course of the January transfer window.

It is understood that Italian giants Juventus remain keen on signing Endrick after coming very close to securing his services in the summer.

There are also said to be offers closer to home for the attacker, who is supposedly attracting interest from La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Although there may be interest from clubs to sign Endrick permanently, Real Madrid are only willing to sanction a temporary move for the Brazilian.

Endrick stock is down

After making the giant leap from South America to Europe last year, Endrick was touted as the next generational talent to come from Brazil.

As a result, it is needless to say that a loan move in January to a team such as Real Sociedad would be a real fall from grace for the teenager.

Endrick is clearly far down the pecking order under Alonso, who is willing to let the player out of his sights for the second half of the campaign.