Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'give green light' for Endrick January loan move

By
Fall from grace: Real Madrid 'give green light' for Endrick loan exit
© Imago
Real Madrid are reportedly willing to allow Endrick to leave on loan for the second half of the 2025-26 season, with Juventus and Real Sociedad keen on the attacker.

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to sanction a loan move for Endrick during the January transfer window.

During his maiden term at the Bernabeu, the 19-year-old was a key part of the plans from the bench under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti.

However, a change of head coach has resulted in a change of fortunes for Endrick, who is not fancied at this stage by Xabi Alonso.

The Brazilian has failed to make a competitive appearance for Los Blancos this term, making the matchday squad just twice in September.

Since securing a July 2024 switch to Real Madrid from Palmeiras, Endrick has featured in 37 matches for the club, scoring seven goals.

Real Madrid's Endrick celebrating a goal in April 2025

Real Madrid preparing to loan out Endrick?

According to Spanish publication Defensa Central via Fichajes, Real Madrid have devised their strategy surrounding Endrick ahead of the New Year.

The report claims that Los Blancos will be open to offers from potential suitors for the loan services of the 19-year-old over the course of the January transfer window.

It is understood that Italian giants Juventus remain keen on signing Endrick after coming very close to securing his services in the summer.

There are also said to be offers closer to home for the attacker, who is supposedly attracting interest from La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Although there may be interest from clubs to sign Endrick permanently, Real Madrid are only willing to sanction a temporary move for the Brazilian.

Real Madrid's Endrick pictured in April 2025

Endrick stock is down

After making the giant leap from South America to Europe last year, Endrick was touted as the next generational talent to come from Brazil.

As a result, it is needless to say that a loan move in January to a team such as Real Sociedad would be a real fall from grace for the teenager.

Endrick is clearly far down the pecking order under Alonso, who is willing to let the player out of his sights for the second half of the campaign.

ID:582392:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3707:
Written by
Carter White

Click here for more stories about Carlo Ancelotti

Click here for more stories about Real Madrid

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Carlo Ancelotti Endrick Xabi Alonso Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!