Endrick was supposedly 'closer than anyone imagined' to leaving Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, but Xabi Alonso ultimately made the right decision over the 19-year-old.

Real Madrid youngster Endrick reportedly came close to leaving Los Blancos for a Serie A powerhouse during the last knockings of the summer transfer window.

The 2006-born talent has played in Kylian Mbappe's shadow since making the move from Palmeiras last summer, when he cost Los Blancos a hefty £41.4m.

Endrick is yet to play a single minute of football this season due to a thigh injury, although he was back on the bench for the weekend's 2-0 victory over Espanyol in the top flight.

The 19-year-old did come up with a respectable seven goals in his debut season for Real Madrid, although five came in the Copa del Rey, and he found the net just once in 22 La Liga matches under Carlo Ancelotti.

With Mbappe and Vinicius Junior untouchable in the final third, Endrick was tipped to head elsewhere during the summer transfer window, and a switch to Serie A could have been on the cards.

Endrick 'closer than many imagined' to Real Madrid exit

According to Matteo Moretto - via Fichajes - Juventus were 'closer than many imagined' to signing Endrick during the closing stages of the market, as the Turin side were offered the chance to take the Brazil international by his representatives.

Endrick was presented to Juventus due to 'uncertainty' over his path to the first XI at Real Madrid, and there were 'serious considerations' from Juventus over a loan deal for the former Palmeiras phenom.

However, a move did not materialise for multiple reasons, as Juventus never progressed beyond 'exploratory talks' for the teenager, and head coach Xabi Alonso also decided to keep Endrick on the books for the 2025-26 season.

Even though the attacker is yet to establish himself as a first-team starter, Real Madrid supposedly believe that the Spanish capital is still the best place for him to continue his development due to the abundance of 'world-class players' in the league.

Why Real Madrid made the right decision over Endrick

While Endrick still has work to do to force his way into Real's XI on a permanent basis, there is no guarantee that he would have enjoyed the game time that he maybe would have expected at Juventus.

The Bianconeri would seemingly have two striker spots up for grabs this season, as they failed to re-sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain and looked certain to sever ties with contract rebel Dusan Vlahovic, who was formerly out in the cold.

However, the Serbia international has unexpectedly been re-integrated into Juventus' ranks and has made a promising start to the 2025-26 season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in his first five appearances.

Vlahovic's form has even forced new signing Jonathan David out of the first XI in recent weeks, while the highly-rated Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao represent an exciting supporting cast.

Therefore, while it would have made sense for Endrick to move had Vlahovic left Juventus, both he and Alonso arrived at the right decision in the end.