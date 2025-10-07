West Ham consider a January approach for an out-of-favour Real Madrid player, who fears missing out on a World Cup place.

West Ham United are reportedly planning an ambitious move for a Real Madrid player in the January transfer window.

The Hammers’ 2025-26 season has started poorly, leading to the dismissal of Graham Potter last month, with Nuno Espirito Santo replacing the Englishman.

While Espirito Santo has yet to win his first game for the London club, drawing against Everton and recently losing 2-0 to Arsenal, reports of strengthening the team in the next window are increasing.

With West Ham currently second-bottom in the Premier League table, having accrued four points from a possible 21, the Hammers' position could become fragile if their fortunes do not improve soon.

West Ham to make promise to out-of-favour Real Madrid youngster

According to Fichajes, the Hammers have flagged Endrick as a potential loan target in January.

The Brazilian’s limited playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu under Carlo Ancelotti last season concerned the 18-year-old, and that situation has not changed in the Spanish capital.

Since becoming available for selection in mid-September following a thigh injury, Endrick has yet to make his first league appearance under new Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso.

As a result, the Premier League side are rumoured to be considering making an approach to bring the teenager to English football in the next transfer window.

Whether Endrick would consider the move remains uncertain; however, the youngster is reportedly worried that limited match action between now and the end of the season could jeopardise his chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup.

Potential dilemma in West Ham's rumoured Endrick pursuit

According to the report, while West Ham, who have scored just six goals in seven games, offer a promise of first-team minutes between January and the summer, there may be some resistance in Madrid.

The Spanish giants are said to be uncertain whether letting the 18-year-old leave the Bernabeu would benefit his overall development, suggesting that the English club may need to make a proposal that Los Blancos cannot refuse.

Real have reportedly refused similar approaches for the talented player in the past and might be unwilling to change their stance despite the Hammers’ desire for increased firepower in the attacking third.

Endrick’s preference is also reported to be remaining in the Spanish capital, though lingering doubts about minutes and his rumoured fears over a World Cup spot may lead him to force a temporary move in the coming months.