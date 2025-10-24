Endrick's future hangs in the balance as he reportedly considers a move to a Serie A giant to escape limited opportunities at Real Madrid.





Real Madrid forward Endrick is being linked with a transfer to a European giant in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old joined Los Blancos last season from Palmeiras, but minutes were often limited under Carlo Ancelotti, and the same has largely continued in the current campaign under Xabi Alonso.

While the youngster admittedly battled muscle issues over the summer and at the start of the new season, missing about a month to start the ongoing campaign, he has been available since mid-September.

However, Endrick has yet to play a competitive match for the first team in 2025-26, leading to suggestions that a transfer to a Serie A heavyweight could be imminent.

Endrick transfer news: Real Madrid forward linked with European heavyweight

The teenager’s reported destination is Juventus, who are said to be interested in the Real forward.

According to ESPN Brasil via @juvefcdotcom on X, the rumours suggest the deal would see Endrick join the Bianconeri until the end of the current season.



‼️According to @ESPNBrasil —Juventus is a possible destination for Real Madrid’s striker Endrick in January. The player would join the Bianconeri on loan until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/RsukM9utqY

— JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) October 23, 2025

While the Brazil striker's enthusiasm for the transfer has not been confirmed, it remains to be seen whether a move to the Old Lady aligns with his best interests, given the striker options available to Igor Tudor.

Although Arkadiusz Milik is currently injured, Tudor has Dusan Vlahovic and the 2025 summer arrivals Jonathan David and Lois Openda as further options, which could limit game time if that temporary switch goes ahead.

Endrick transfer news: Why Real Madrid forward needs January move

Endrick’s prospects of playing at next year’s World Cup hinge on a temporary or permanent switch.

Having previously been linked with a move to Premier League side West Ham United, the forward’s concern over his limited match action in the Spanish capital could ultimately force a decision.

The South American giants are coincidentally now managed by Endrick’s former boss at Madrid, Ancelotti, possibly further adding to the need to prove himself before next summer’s finals.

However, competition for places in Turin may be counterproductive for the teenager, whose desire for games might not be fulfilled with the Old Lady.