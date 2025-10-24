Endrick transfer news: Real Madrid forward could move to decorated European club

By
Real transfer dilemma: Forward linked with European heavyweight
© Imago
Endrick's future hangs in the balance as he reportedly considers a move to a Serie A giant to escape limited opportunities at Real Madrid.


Real Madrid forward Endrick is being linked with a transfer to a European giant in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old joined Los Blancos last season from Palmeiras, but minutes were often limited under Carlo Ancelotti, and the same has largely continued in the current campaign under Xabi Alonso.

While the youngster admittedly battled muscle issues over the summer and at the start of the new season, missing about a month to start the ongoing campaign, he has been available since mid-September.

However, Endrick has yet to play a competitive match for the first team in 2025-26, leading to suggestions that a transfer to a Serie A heavyweight could be imminent. 

Endrick transfer news: Real Madrid forward linked with European heavyweight

Real Madrid's Endrick on September 20, 2025

The teenager’s reported destination is Juventus, who are said to be interested in the Real forward.

According to ESPN Brasil via @juvefcdotcom on X, the rumours suggest the deal would see Endrick join the Bianconeri until the end of the current season.


While the Brazil striker's enthusiasm for the transfer has not been confirmed, it remains to be seen whether a move to the Old Lady aligns with his best interests, given the striker options available to Igor Tudor.

Although Arkadiusz Milik is currently injured, Tudor has Dusan Vlahovic and the 2025 summer arrivals Jonathan David and Lois Openda as further options, which could limit game time if that temporary switch goes ahead.

Endrick transfer news: Why Real Madrid forward needs January move

Brazi's Endrick in action on October 15, 2024

Endrick’s prospects of playing at next year’s World Cup hinge on a temporary or permanent switch. 

Having previously been linked with a move to Premier League side West Ham United, the forward’s concern over his limited match action in the Spanish capital could ultimately force a decision. 

The South American giants are coincidentally now managed by Endrick’s former boss at Madrid, Ancelotti, possibly further adding to the need to prove himself before next summer’s finals. 

However, competition for places in Turin may be counterproductive for the teenager, whose desire for games might not be fulfilled with the Old Lady.

ID:584248:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4762:
Written by
Anthony Brown

Click here for more stories about Arkadiusz Milik

Click here for more stories about Real Madrid

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Arkadiusz Milik Carlo Ancelotti Dusan Vlahovic Endrick Jonathan David Lois Openda Xabi Alonso Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!