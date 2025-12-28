Mastantuono future: Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso block £38m Argentine's January loan despite Napoli, PSG interest

By Daniel Haidar | 28 Dec 2025 21:17

Ten days ago, El Nacional reported that a Real Madrid summer signing had requested a loan move during the January transfer window. The player in question was Franco Mastantuono. The Argentine attacker has struggled to adapt to life in the Spanish capital since arriving from River Plate in a €45m (£38m) deal. The 18-year-old has made 14 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Is Mastantuono still in Xabi Alonso's plans?

While the youngster was afforded playing time at the start of the campaign due to limited minutes for Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo under Xabi Alonso, Mastantuono has seen his involvement significantly decrease in recent weeks. Despite being fully fit, the Argentina international has played just 67 minutes in December, with 66 of those coming in the Copa del Rey, across Los Blancos' six fixtures.

A loan move without an option to buy appeared a logical solution for Mastantuono to regain playing time and continue his development. Reports had suggested that Napoli were interested, while the player's agent had also offered his client's services to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mastantuono will not leave Real Madrid

However, it now appears that a January departure is not in the plans at Bernabeu. According to Fabrizio Romano, "reports suggesting Franco Mastantuono will leave Real Madrid on loan in January are considered unfounded".

The summer signing is viewed as a key part of the club's project by both the Spanish giants' hierarchy and Alonso. As such, no departure is expected for Mastantuono this winter, not even on a temporary basis.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.