Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has firmly denied that he refused to play at right-back in Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Kairat.

Los Blancos are currently missing their first-choice right-backs Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold through injury, and there were suggestions that Valverde would feature in that area of the field against Kairat in the European Cup.

However, the Uruguay international was ultimately an unused substitute, with Raul Asencio coming in at right-back and David Alaba selected alongside Dean Huijsen in the middle, with Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao also injured.

Ahead of the match, Valverde admitted that he was not keen on playing at full-back, claiming that he struggles with some aspects of the position.

The South American allegedly refused to warm up with the other substitutes before the Kairat clash, and he cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines, leading to suggestions that there had been an exchange of words with head coach Xabi Alonso.

However, Valverde has taken to social media to firmly deny that he refused to take to the field due to Alonso’s apparent desire to use him at right-back.

"I've read several articles that have been damaging to me. I know I've had bad matches, I'm aware of that. I'm not hiding anything, and I'm open about it,” he wrote on X.

"I'm truly sad. You can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can you say I refuse to play. I've given everything and more for this club. I've played through fractures and injuries, and I've never complained or asked for a break.

"I have a good relationship with the coach, which makes me feel confident in being able to tell him what position I like the most on the field, but I always, always let him know that I am available to perform anywhere, on any trip and in all matches.

"I have left my soul in this club and I will continue to do so, even if sometimes it is not enough or I am not playing as I would like, I swear on my pride that I will never give up and I will fight until the end playing wherever I am."

Could Valverde leave Real Madrid for Man United?

There is currently widespread speculation surrounding Valverde’s future at Real Madrid, with Los Blancos allegedly prepared to listen to serious offers for him.

Manchester United are believed to be huge admirers of the 27-year-old, with the Red Devils thought to be willing to pay in the region of €100m (£87m) for his services.

This latest incident will only add fuel to the fire, as there does seem to be some issues brewing behind the scenes, and that could benefit Man United.

Valverde has featured on 331 occasions for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and registering 34 assists in the process, and he has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2029.