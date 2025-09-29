Real Madrid are reportedly willing to sell Manchester United-linked midfielder Federico Valverde during next summer's transfer window.

Manchester United have allegedly been given a boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, with the capital giants said to be open to letting the Uruguay international leave.

Valverde, 27, has been a standout player for Los Blancos in recent seasons, and he has now featured on 331 occasions for the Champions League kings, scoring 32 goals and registering 34 assists in the process.

This season, the midfielder has provided three assists in eight appearances for Xabi Alonso's side, and he has captained the team on four occasions in 2025-26.

There has recently been speculation surrounding Valverde's future, with Man United believed to be planning a spectacular move for the South American during next summer's transfer window.

Man United are reportedly willing to pay €100m (£87m) for Valverde to solve their midfield issues, but a deal looked to be a long shot due to his importance to his Spanish club.

Real Madrid 'open' to Valverde exit next summer

However, according to Fichajes, Real Madrid are coming round to the idea of selling Valverde.

The report claims that senior figures at Bernabeu are willing to listen to offers, with head coach Alonso not of the opinion that the midfielder is irreplaceable, which has previously been the case.

Real Madrid are expected to move for a big-money midfielder next summer, with Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha said to be their leading target, and Valverde's exit could open the door for the Portugal international to join.

Valverde has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2029, but it is understood that Man United have received some encouragement in their pursuit of the midfielder.

That said, the 20-time English champions would almost certainly have to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign to stand a chance of signing him.

Would Valverde be a good signing for Man United?

Valverde is one of the outstanding central midfielders in world football, and he has the perfect skill set for the Premier League considering his energy and work-rate.

The South American is also a leader, and there is no question that he has the right personality to represent a team of Man United's ilk.

Put simply, Valverde would be a stunning signing for Man United if the English giants could pull it off, but a lot needs to happen for the deal to become possible during next summer's transfer window.