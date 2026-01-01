Real Madrid's most expensive signings ever: Will Los Blancos spend in January?

Real Madrid have recruited some of the best players in the history of the sport, with many of the biggest names in football representing Los Blancos.
The most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history is Eden Hazard, but it would be fair to say that the Belgium international did not show his best form at Bernabeu.
Indeed, Hazard left having only managed seven goals and 12 assists in 76 appearances in all competitions.
Jude Bellingham moved into second spot in the all-time list when he completed a move from Borussia Dortmund, and the England international has had an impressive start to his career with the kings of the European Cup.
The January transfer window is now open, and it will be be fascinating to see whether Los Blancos boost their squad for the second half of the campaign.
Any major deals are likely to be on hold until the end of the season, and a signing needs to be more than £51m to be placed on the following list.
Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the club's most expensive signings in their history.
10. Luis Figo - £51m
From: Barcelona
Date: July 24, 2000
Age at the time: 27
Real Madrid appearances: 245
Real Madrid goals: 58
Honours at Real Madrid
- La Liga (2): 2000-21, 2002-03
- Spanish Super Cup (2): 2001, 2003
- UEFA Champions League (1): 2001-02
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2002
- Intercontinental Cup (1): 2002
9. Luka Jovic - £53.6m
From: Eintracht Frankfurt
Date: June 4, 2019
Age at the time: 21
Real Madrid appearances: 51
Real Madrid goals: 3
Honours at Real Madrid
- La Liga (2): 2019-2020, 2021-22
- Spanish Super Cup (2): 2020, 2022
- UEFA Champions League (1): 2021-22
8. Kaka - £57m
AC Milan
Date: June 9, 2009
Age at the time: 27
Real Madrid appearances: 120
Real Madrid goals: 29
Honours at Real Madrid
- La Liga (1): 2011-12
- Copa del Rey (1): 2010-11
7. James Rodriguez - £63.8m
From: Monaco
Date: July 22, 2014
Age at the time: 23
Real Madrid appearances: 125
Real Madrid goals: 37
Honours at Real Madrid
- La Liga (2): 2016-17, 2019-20
- Spanish Super Cup (1): 2020
- UEFA Champions League (2): 2015-16, 2016-17
- UEFA Super Cup (2): 2014, 2016
- FIFA Club World Cup (2): 2014, 2016
6. Zinedine Zidane - £65.9m
From: Juventus
Date: July 9, 2001
Age at the time: 29
Real Madrid appearances: 230
Real Madrid goals: 49
Honours at Real Madrid
- La Liga (1): 2002-03
- Spanish Super Cup (2): 2001, 2003
- UEFA Champions League (1): 2001-02
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2002
- Intercontinental Cup (1): 2002
5. Aurelien Tchouameni - £68m
From: Monaco
Date: July 11, 2022
Age at the time: 22
Honours at Real Madrid
- La Liga (1): 2023-24
- Spanish Super Cup (1): 2004
- UEFA Champions League (1): 2023-24
- UEFA Super Cup (2): 2022, 2024
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2022
- Copa del Rey (1): 2022-23
- FIFA Intercontinental Cup (1): 2024
4. Cristiano Ronaldo - £80m
From: Manchester United
Date: July 1, 2009
Age at the time: 24
Real Madrid appearances: 438
Real Madrid goals: 450
Honours at Real Madrid
- La Liga (2): 2011-12, 2016-17
- Spanish Super Cup (2): 2012, 2017
- UEFA Champions League (4): 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18
- UEFA Super Cup (2): 2014, 2017
- FIFA Club World Cup (3): 2014, 2016, 2017
- Copa del Rey (2): 2010-11, 2013-14
3. Gareth Bale - £85.9m
From: Tottenham Hotspur
Date: September 1, 2013
Age at the time: 24
Real Madrid appearances: 258
Real Madrid goals: 106
Honours at Real Madrid
- La Liga (3): 2016-17, 2019-20, 2021-22
- Spanish Super Cup (1): 2017
- UEFA Champions League (5): 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22
- UEFA Super Cup (2): 2014, 2017
- FIFA Club World Cup (3): 2014, 2017, 2018
- Copa del Rey (1): 2013-14
2. Jude Bellingham - £87.6m
From: Borussia Dortmund
Date: June 14, 2023
Age at the time: 19
Honours at Real Madrid
- La Liga (1): 2023-24
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2024
- Spanish Super Cup (1): 2024
- UEFA Champions League (1): 2023-24
- FIFA Intercontinental Cup (1): 2024
1. Eden Hazard - £102m
From: Chelsea
Date: June 7, 2019
Age at the time: 28
Real Madrid appearances: 76
Real Madrid goals: 7
Honours at Real Madrid
- La Liga (2): 2019-20, 2021-22
- Spanish Super Cup (1): 2022
- UEFA Champions League (1): 2021-22
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2022
- Copa del Rey (1): 2022-23