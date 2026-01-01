Real Madrid's most expensive signings ever: Will Los Blancos spend in January?

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 10:20 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 10:20

Real Madrid have recruited some of the best players in the history of the sport, with many of the biggest names in football representing Los Blancos.

The most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history is Eden Hazard, but it would be fair to say that the Belgium international did not show his best form at Bernabeu.

Indeed, Hazard left having only managed seven goals and 12 assists in 76 appearances in all competitions.

Jude Bellingham moved into second spot in the all-time list when he completed a move from Borussia Dortmund, and the England international has had an impressive start to his career with the kings of the European Cup.

The January transfer window is now open, and it will be be fascinating to see whether Los Blancos boost their squad for the second half of the campaign.

Any major deals are likely to be on hold until the end of the season, and a signing needs to be more than £51m to be placed on the following list.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the club's most expensive signings in their history.

10. Luis Figo - £51m

From: Barcelona

Date: July 24, 2000

Age at the time: 27

Real Madrid appearances: 245

Real Madrid goals: 58

Honours at Real Madrid

La Liga (2): 2000-21, 2002-03

Spanish Super Cup (2): 2001, 2003

UEFA Champions League (1): 2001-02

UEFA Super Cup (1): 2002

Intercontinental Cup (1): 2002

9. Luka Jovic - £53.6m

From: Eintracht Frankfurt

Date: June 4, 2019

Age at the time: 21

Real Madrid appearances: 51

Real Madrid goals: 3

Honours at Real Madrid

La Liga (2): 2019-2020, 2021-22

Spanish Super Cup (2): 2020, 2022

UEFA Champions League (1): 2021-22

8. Kaka - £57m

AC Milan

Date: June 9, 2009

Age at the time: 27

Real Madrid appearances: 120

Real Madrid goals: 29

Honours at Real Madrid

La Liga (1): 2011-12

Copa del Rey (1): 2010-11

7. James Rodriguez - £63.8m

From: Monaco

Date: July 22, 2014

Age at the time: 23

Real Madrid appearances: 125

Real Madrid goals: 37

Honours at Real Madrid

La Liga (2): 2016-17, 2019-20

Spanish Super Cup (1): 2020

UEFA Champions League (2): 2015-16, 2016-17

UEFA Super Cup (2): 2014, 2016

FIFA Club World Cup (2): 2014, 2016

6. Zinedine Zidane - £65.9m

From: Juventus

Date: July 9, 2001

Age at the time: 29

Real Madrid appearances: 230

Real Madrid goals: 49

Honours at Real Madrid

La Liga (1): 2002-03

Spanish Super Cup (2): 2001, 2003

UEFA Champions League (1): 2001-02

UEFA Super Cup (1): 2002

Intercontinental Cup (1): 2002

5. Aurelien Tchouameni - £68m

From: Monaco

Date: July 11, 2022

Age at the time: 22

Honours at Real Madrid

La Liga (1): 2023-24

Spanish Super Cup (1): 2004

UEFA Champions League (1): 2023-24

UEFA Super Cup (2): 2022, 2024

FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2022

Copa del Rey (1): 2022-23

FIFA Intercontinental Cup (1): 2024

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - £80m

From: Manchester United

Date: July 1, 2009

Age at the time: 24

Real Madrid appearances: 438

Real Madrid goals: 450

Honours at Real Madrid

La Liga (2): 2011-12, 2016-17

Spanish Super Cup (2): 2012, 2017

UEFA Champions League (4): 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18

UEFA Super Cup (2): 2014, 2017

FIFA Club World Cup (3): 2014, 2016, 2017

Copa del Rey (2): 2010-11, 2013-14

3. Gareth Bale - £85.9m

From: Tottenham Hotspur

Date: September 1, 2013

Age at the time: 24

Real Madrid appearances: 258

Real Madrid goals: 106

Honours at Real Madrid

La Liga (3): 2016-17, 2019-20, 2021-22

Spanish Super Cup (1): 2017

UEFA Champions League (5): 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22

UEFA Super Cup (2): 2014, 2017

FIFA Club World Cup (3): 2014, 2017, 2018

Copa del Rey (1): 2013-14

2. Jude Bellingham - £87.6m

From: Borussia Dortmund

Date: June 14, 2023

Age at the time: 19

Honours at Real Madrid

La Liga (1): 2023-24

UEFA Super Cup (1): 2024

Spanish Super Cup (1): 2024

UEFA Champions League (1): 2023-24

FIFA Intercontinental Cup (1): 2024

1. Eden Hazard - £102m

From: Chelsea

Date: June 7, 2019

Age at the time: 28

Real Madrid appearances: 76

Real Madrid goals: 7

Honours at Real Madrid