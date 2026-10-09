Team News: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Saturday.

Los Blancos are currently fourth in the La Liga table on 15 points, while Villarreal are ninth in the division on eight points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg), Dean Huijsen (suspended)

Doubtful: Federico Valverde (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Rudiger, Carreras; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

VILLARREAL

Out: Tajon Buchanan (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gulacsi; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Cardona; Comesana, Gueye; Akhomach, Moleiro, Pepe; Perez