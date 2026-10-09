La Liga Gameweek 8
Real Madrid
Oct 10, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Villarreal

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Real Madrid vs. Villarreal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Branislav Racko

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Saturday.

Los Blancos are currently fourth in the La Liga table on 15 points, while Villarreal are ninth in the division on eight points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID VS. VILLARREAL

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg), Dean Huijsen (suspended)

Doubtful: Federico Valverde (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Rudiger, Carreras; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

VILLARREAL

Out: Tajon Buchanan (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gulacsi; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Cardona; Comesana, Gueye; Akhomach, Moleiro, Pepe; Perez

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