Newcastle injury, suspension list and return dates for Leeds clash: Anthony Elanga, Amar Dedic, Dan Burn latest

Newcastle United will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a contest against Coventry City in the East Midlands on Monday night.

The Magpies are currently ninth in the Premier League table, collecting eight points from their opening five matches of the season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Coventry, who picked up their first win of the season prior to the international break.

© Iconsport / Michael Driver/MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Aston Villa)

Burn is likely to remain the sidelines with an ankle issue; a return in October is expected, an addition to the squad which will provide a much-needed boost to the Magpies' defensive ranks.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: October 12 (vs. Coventry City)

Missing the past six Newcastle matches, Osula should have benefitted from the extended international break and could feature against Coventry.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 12 (vs. Coventry City)

Dedic returned to first-team training on Thursday (October 8) and could play a part in the East Midlands on Monday night.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 12 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Summer signing Jaouen has picked up a serious hamstring injury and will be sidelined for around two months.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Aston Villa)

Ramsey is unlikely to feature for Newcastle at Coventry after picking up a thigh injury during the warm-up for the loss to Leeds United in September.

© Iconsport / Anna Gowthorpe / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Aston Villa)

After netting two goals in three Premier League matches, Elanga sustained a thigh strain but could feature at Coventry on Monday.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 12 (vs. Coventry City)

Miley pulled out of England Under-21 duty due to a knock, however, it appears that the youngster will be able to feature in the East Midlands.

Valentino Livramento

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Livramento missed the home win over Hull City and pulled out of England duty during the international break.

NEWCASTLE SUSPENSION LIST

Newcastle have no players suspended for Monday's match.