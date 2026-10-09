Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konate decisions made for La Liga contest

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has named Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde and Ibrahima Konate in his squad for Saturday's La Liga clash with Villarreal.

Mbappe and Konate both picked up knee injuries while representing France during the international break, while Valverde suffered an ankle injury in the Madrid derby last time out, and all three had been viewed as doubts for the clash with the Yellow Submarine.

However, the trio have been named in the squad in a major boost for the capital giants.

Eder Militao is back in group training but is not yet available, while Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Raul Asencio (leg) are out of the match.

Real Madrid will also be missing Dean Huijsen through suspension, with the Spain international sent off against Atletico Madrid.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Mbappe, Valverde, Konate in Real Madrid squad for Villarreal clash

“Valverde is a doubt; Militao is not a doubt because he won’t be available. Seeing him train and how he’s doing makes me happy," Mourinho told reporters during his press conference.

"We’ve never trained as five; we were always 20 with academy players. I joke every day with Militao and the therapists, telling him he’s going to play. I knew he was good, but he’s even better.

"But he won’t be available tomorrow, nor in Rome, nor against Sevilla. He still needs a couple of weeks. Mendy is joining us on the field for the first time today, and Rodrygo is a bit further off. The issue with Valverde has persisted until today. Today, we’ll decide what tomorrow will look like.”

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid boss Mourinho wary of "tough" Villarreal

Mourinho said that Real Madrid will have to be at their best to beat "tough" Villarreal.

"They are a tough opponent, a Champions League rival. They are a high-level team that plays very well and still doesn't have the points they will end up with. They will be much higher in the standings," said the Portuguese.

"After losing the last match, we need to secure the points. The preparation hasn't been easy. We stayed here with five players, and the others were arriving from their national teams and after the few days off we could give them.

"We've had two days together, but it doesn't change much. To be fair, Villarreal also had players with their national teams. They haven't had the perfect week either."

Real Madrid are fourth in the La Liga table, six points behind the leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid squad vs. Villarreal

Courtois, Lunin, Mestre; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Cucurella, Carreras, Rudiger, Dumfries; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bernardo, Thiago; Vinicius, Endrick, Mbappe, Espi, Brahim, Diomande