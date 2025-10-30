Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Valencia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Madrid will be aiming to post a fourth straight win in La Liga when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against a struggling Valencia on Saturday night.

Los Blancos are currently five points clear of second-placed Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, while Valencia sit down in 18th, having picked up just nine points from their first 10 games of the season.

Match preview

Real Madrid picked up a huge three points in La Liga last weekend, beating Barcelona 2-1 at Bernabeu, with that result moving Xabi Alonso's side five points clear of the reigning champions at the top of the division.

Los Blancos have been almost note-perfect this term, winning nine of their 10 matches, with their only defeat in La Liga coming away to capital rivals Atletico Madrid, while they have also been victorious in their opening three games in the league phase of the Champions League.

Barcelona are not in action until Sunday against Elche, so a win for Real Madrid here would move them eight points ahead of their bitter rivals, with this match coming ahead of a trip to Liverpool in the Champions League.

Real Madrid have won 111 of their previous 213 matches against Valencia in all competitions, but they suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Los Che at Bernabeu last season.

Los Blancos will therefore have revenge on their minds here - the team are chasing a sixth straight win in all competitions, and two more could yet arrive before the November international break.

Valencia, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a morale-boosting win in the first round of the Copa del Rey, beating Maracena 5-0 to advance in the cup competition.

However, there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a hugely disappointing start to the 2025-26 La Liga campaign for Los Che, who are currently down in 18th spot in the table.

Carlos Corberan's side suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Villarreal in the league last weekend, and a record of two wins, three draws and five defeats from 10 matches has brought them nine points, which is only enough for 18th, two points ahead of basement side Girona.

Valencia finished 12th in La Liga last season, and they have only been in the top 10 once in their last three campaigns, finishing down in 16th in 2022-23.

Los Che last made the top four in 2018-19, and in truth, they are some way short of being a team capable of challenging for Europe, which is hugely disappointing considering their rich history.

Real Madrid La Liga form:

WWLWWW

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

LWWWWW

Valencia La Liga form:

WDLLDL

Valencia form (all competitions):

DLLDLW

Team News

Real Madrid have been hit with the news that Dani Carvajal is facing more time on the sidelines following a knee operation, while Antonio Rudiger remains out with a serious muscular injury.

David Alaba's calf issue will need to be assessed ahead of kickoff, but another player definitely out of the Valencia match is Andriy Lunin, with the second-choice goalkeeper sent off against Barcelona.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back and should feature off the bench, with Federico Valverde potentially again starting at right-back, as Eduardo Camavinga's performance against Barcelona was excellent.

Vinicius Junior has apologised for his reaction to being substituted against Barcelona, and the Brazil international is expected to join Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in the final third.

As for Valencia, Mouctar Diakhaby, Largie Ramazani and Dimitri Foulquier are definitely out of the match through injury, while Lucas Beltran and Filip Ugrinic need to be assessed.

Arnaut Danjuma and Hugo Duro have both scored four times for Valencia this season and should feature in the final third of the field at Bernabeu.

Baptiste Santamaria is also set for a spot in the middle of the midfield, while the experienced Jose Gaya will be a notable starter for the visitors at the back.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Correia, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Rioja, Pepelu, Santamaria, Lopez; Duro, Danjuma

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 Valencia

Valencia are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Madrid, as they demonstrated last season, but Los Blancos are flying at the moment, and we are expecting the home side to collect all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

