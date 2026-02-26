Pep Guardiola future: Man City boss could receive ‘compelling offer’ to manage former club amid Etihad uncertainty

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Feb 2026 16:37 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 16:40

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be offered the opportunity to coach his former club Al Ahli from Qatar, according to a report.

The 55-year-old has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, with multiple reports suggesting that he may decide to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, a year before his contract expires in June 2027.

Unsurprisingly, it would be Man City's preference for the Catalan to stay for as long as possible, given he has overseen the most successful era in the club's history, winning 18 trophies in total including six Premier League titles.

Nevertheless, reports have claimed that the Citizens have drawn up a three-man shortlist of potential successors to Guardiola, with ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca - Guardiola’s former assistant coach at City - deemed the favourite to take over at the Etihad.

In recent months, Guardiola has played down suggestions that he is planning to leave Man City before his contract expires in just over 12 months’ time, as he remains focused on his team’s current Premier League title battle with Arsenal.

Just weeks after extending his contract at Man City in November 2024, Guardiola refused to rule out taking a national team job in the future, but he insisted that he is “not going to manage another team” at club level.

© Imago / Focus Images

Qatar Stars League a ‘serious contender’ to lure Guardiola away from Man City

Despite that, TEAMtalk has claimed that the Qatar Stars League has positioned itself as a potential landing spot should Guardiola become available.

Doha-based Al Ahli, where Guardiola spent two years during the latter stages of is playing career between 2003 and 2005, are said to have emerged as a ‘serious contender’ to lure the legendary manager back to the Middle East.

Al Ahli are believed to be among the Middle Eastern clubs expressing concrete interest in Guardiola and they have the financial resources in place to make a ‘compelling offer’.

The Qatar Stars League are keen to boost their global profile and believe that hiring a manager of Guardiola’s statue - also an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup - would signal the league’s ambition and its growing appeal to fellow elite managers and players.

Former Man City boss and 2011-12 Premier League title winner Roberto Mancini is currently managing Qatari side Al Sadd, having previously been in charge of Italy and Saudi Arabia at international level.

It is understood that the Saudi Pro League also have ambitions to try and lure Guardiola away from Europe, but a return to Al Ahli may be considered more appealing, should the Catalan opt to call time on his illustrious career at Man City.