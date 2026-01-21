Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Villarreal: Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold latest

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Saturday night.
Alvaro Arbeloa's side will enter the match off the back of a thumping 6-1 win over Monaco in the league phase of the Champions League.
Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Villarreal, who are third in Spain's top flight.
Antonio Rudiger
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: January 24 (vs. Villarreal)
Rudiger suffered a knee injury during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid, and the centre-back remains a major doubt for this match.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)
Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February despite being named in the squad for the Spanish Super Cup earlier this month.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of months.
Rodrygo
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: January 24 (vs. Villarreal)
Rodrygo has missed Real Madrid's last three matches with a muscular problem, but the Brazilian could be back in the fold for the clash with Villarreal.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy, who has only made three appearances this season, is once again on the sidelines for Real Madrid, with the Frenchman absent due to a calf issue.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Aurelien Tchouameni
Status: Out
Possible return date: January 28 (vs. Benfica)
Tchouameni will miss the La Liga clash with Villarreal due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up in the league game with Levante last weekend.