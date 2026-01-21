Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Villarreal: Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold latest

By Matt Law | 21 Jan 2026 11:21 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 11:23

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Saturday night.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side will enter the match off the back of a thumping 6-1 win over Monaco in the league phase of the Champions League.

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Villarreal, who are third in Spain's top flight.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 24 (vs. Villarreal)

Rudiger suffered a knee injury during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid, and the centre-back remains a major doubt for this match.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February despite being named in the squad for the Spanish Super Cup earlier this month.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of months.

Rodrygo © Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 24 (vs. Villarreal)

Rodrygo has missed Real Madrid's last three matches with a muscular problem, but the Brazilian could be back in the fold for the clash with Villarreal.

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy, who has only made three appearances this season, is once again on the sidelines for Real Madrid, with the Frenchman absent due to a calf issue.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Aurelien Tchouameni

© Imago

Status: Out

Possible return date: January 28 (vs. Benfica)

Tchouameni will miss the La Liga clash with Villarreal due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up in the league game with Levante last weekend.