Team News: Osasuna vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 17:30

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Osasuna on Saturday.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while Osasuna are 10th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

OSASUNA

Out: Iker Benito (knee), Enzo Boyomo (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Herrera; Rosier, Herrando, Catena, Galan; Torro, Moncayola; Ruben Garcia, Munoz, Oroz; Budimir

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring)

Doubtful: Rodrygo (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius