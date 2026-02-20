La Liga Gameweek 25
Osasuna
Feb 21, 2026 5.30pm
Estadio El Sadar
Real Madrid

Team News: Osasuna vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Osasuna vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Osasuna on Saturday.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while Osasuna are 10th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

OSASUNA VS. REAL MADRID

OSASUNA

Out: Iker Benito (knee), Enzo Boyomo (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Herrera; Rosier, Herrando, Catena, Galan; Torro, Moncayola; Ruben Garcia, Munoz, Oroz; Budimir

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring)

Doubtful: Rodrygo (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Real Madrid related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe