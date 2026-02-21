Premier League Gameweek 27
Sunderland
Feb 22, 2026 2.00pm
Stadium of Light
Fulham

Team News: Sunderland vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Sunderland vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Focus Images

Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light looking to arrest a slump of back-to-back defeats and protect the division's fifth-best home record against a visiting Fulham side.

Although the Black Cats have historically struggled in this top-flight fixture, Marco Silva's men arrive on Wearside in poor form, having suffered three consecutive losses and four defeats in their last five outings.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

SUNDERLAND VS. FULHAM

SUNDERLAND

Out: Bertrand Traore (knee), Reinildo Mandava (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Cirkin; Diarra, Sadiki, Le Fee; Hume, Brobbey, Angulo

FULHAM

Out: Samuel Chukwueze (calf), Sasa Lukic (thigh), Tom Cairney (calf) 

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Sunderland related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe