Team News: Sunderland vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light looking to arrest a slump of back-to-back defeats and protect the division's fifth-best home record against a visiting Fulham side.
Although the Black Cats have historically struggled in this top-flight fixture, Marco Silva's men arrive on Wearside in poor form, having suffered three consecutive losses and four defeats in their last five outings.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.
SUNDERLAND VS. FULHAM
SUNDERLAND
Out: Bertrand Traore (knee), Reinildo Mandava (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Cirkin; Diarra, Sadiki, Le Fee; Hume, Brobbey, Angulo
FULHAM
Out: Samuel Chukwueze (calf), Sasa Lukic (thigh), Tom Cairney (calf)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez