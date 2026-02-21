Team News: Sunderland vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Feb 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 14:00

Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light looking to arrest a slump of back-to-back defeats and protect the division's fifth-best home record against a visiting Fulham side.

Although the Black Cats have historically struggled in this top-flight fixture, Marco Silva's men arrive on Wearside in poor form, having suffered three consecutive losses and four defeats in their last five outings.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Bertrand Traore (knee), Reinildo Mandava (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Cirkin; Diarra, Sadiki, Le Fee; Hume, Brobbey, Angulo

FULHAM

Out: Samuel Chukwueze (calf), Sasa Lukic (thigh), Tom Cairney (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez