Sunderland injury news: Black Cats attacker ruled out of Newcastle match due to fitness problem

By Carter White | 16 Mar 2026 09:57

Sunderland attacker Nilson Angulo has been ruled out of Sunday's Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle United through injury.

The 22-year-old made the switch during the January transfer window to the Black Cats from Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

Angulo failed to feature for Regis Le Bris's side over the weekend, when they suffered another home defeat.

Scoring the only goal of the contest in the 58th minute, Yankuba Minteh found the back of Melker Ellborg's net at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats return to action next Sunday, when they visit the St James' Park base of Newcastle for the first time in over a decade.

© Imago

Sunderland attacker Angulo sidelined with injury

Before the 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the North-East last time out, Sunderland boss Le Bris provided an update on both Enzo Le Fee and new signing Angulo.

When quizzed on the availability of Angulo, the Frenchman said: "It is a bit early but probably for Nilson it might last four to six weeks."

Le Bris was able to provide a more positive update for midfielder Le Fee, claiming that: "For Enzo it might be less and we hope [he is fit] for the derby against Newcastle."

Angulo has managed five Sunderland appearances since his January switch from Belgian, making three Premier League starts.

The 22-year-old's most recent appearance arrived during the shock round-of-16 defeat to Port Vale in the FA Cup.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Sunderland sliding down

At the beginning of the campaign, Sunderland were as high as second in the Premier League following a shock win at Chelsea.

There was the distinct possibility of the Black Cats fighting for a European berth despite pre-season projections of a relegation dogfight.

Le Bris's side have been brought back down to Earth by a run of just one win in their last six league fixtures.