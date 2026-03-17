Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos star drops hint on future amid Sunderland links

By Carter White | 17 Mar 2026 13:09

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid youngster Thiago Pitarch Pinar this summer.

The 18-year-old is in the process of enjoying a breakthrough season with Los Blancos on the domestic and continental stage.

Pitarch started Real Madrid's all-important Champions League tie with Manchester City in Spain last Wednesday.

It was the Federico Valverde show at the Bernabeu as Pep Guardiola's Citizens were smashed 3-0 following a hat-trick from the Uruguay international.

Pitarch has since started and played 64 minutes in Los Blancos' 4-1 beating of Elche in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Real Madrid's Pitarch subject of Sunderland bid?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes via Sunderland Echo, Pitarch is attracting interest from the Premier League.

The report states that the teenager has gained admirers in the North-East of England, where Sunderland are enjoying a productive top-flight term.

It is believed that Regis Le Bris's troops have submitted a £12.9m bid for Pitarch ahead of the summer trading point.

The young Spaniard is supposedly wanted at the Stadium of Light for his potential to develop into a world-class star of the future.

Sunderland have been linked with a number of high-profile moves for La Liga prodigies in recent times, including Endrick and Fermin Lopez.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

'Wildest dreams' - Pitarch happy at Madrid

Despite transfer links, Pitarch is clearly very happy with his current situation, breaking into the first-team thinking at the Bernabeu.

“Even in my wildest dreams, I never imagined this. Being around these players, the best in the world. You have to enjoy it and learn as much as you can," said the youngster last week.

"I think I have integrated really well into the team, especially with [Federico] Valverde and Brahim [Diaz]. I speak most with the Spanish players, but those two have been a huge help in matches.”

Real Madrid will be looking to complete the last-16 job when they visit Man City at the Etihad on Tuesday night.