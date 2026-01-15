Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Levante: Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold latest

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Levante on Saturday.
Alvaro Arbeloa's first game in charge of Los Blancos ended in a shocking 3-2 defeat to Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.
Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, so the room for error is small at this stage of the campaign.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Levante, who occupy 19th spot in the division.
Antonio Rudiger
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Levante)
Rudiger suffered a knee injury during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid, and the centre-back remains a major doubt for this match.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)
Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February despite being named in the squad for the Spanish Super Cup.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of months.
Brahim Diaz
Status: Out
Reason: AFCON
Possible return date: January 20 (vs. Monaco)
Diaz has been unavailable for Real Madrid while he represents Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, and his national team will take on Senegal in the final of the tournament on Sunday night.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy, who has only made three appearances this season, is once again on the sidelines for Real Madrid, with the Frenchman absent due to a calf issue.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.