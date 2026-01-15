Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Levante: Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold latest

By Matt Law | 15 Jan 2026 13:14 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 13:15

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Levante on Saturday.

Alvaro Arbeloa's first game in charge of Los Blancos ended in a shocking 3-2 defeat to Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, so the room for error is small at this stage of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Levante, who occupy 19th spot in the division.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Levante)

Rudiger suffered a knee injury during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid, and the centre-back remains a major doubt for this match.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February despite being named in the squad for the Spanish Super Cup.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of months.

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: January 20 (vs. Monaco)

Diaz has been unavailable for Real Madrid while he represents Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, and his national team will take on Senegal in the final of the tournament on Sunday night.

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy, who has only made three appearances this season, is once again on the sidelines for Real Madrid, with the Frenchman absent due to a calf issue.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.