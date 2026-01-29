Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 12:47 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 12:49

Real Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while Rayo occupy 16th spot in Spain's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 1pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano being played?

Real Madrid will welcome Rayo to Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon.

The corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a 2-1 win for Real Madrid, while Rayo have not beaten Los Blancos away from home in the league since January 1996.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Rayo will be available to watch on Premier Sports 2.

You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and any goals which are scored in the league fixture.

Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano: What's the story?

Real Madrid will enter this match off the back of an incredible 4-2 defeat to Benfica in the league stage of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos must now navigate their way through a two-legged knockout round playoff in order to be present in the last-16 stage of the European Cup.

The focus has to be on La Liga for the moment, though, with Real Madrid chasing down leaders Barcelona - the gap is currently a single point, but Barcelona will have the chance to move four points clear when they face Elche on Saturday night.

Arbeloa's side will be determined to bounce back from their European disappointment, but four of their last five league matches against Rayo have finished all square, including a goalless draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

In fact, Real Madrid have won just two of their seven matches against Los Franjirrojos.