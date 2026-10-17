Endrick revival creates new Brahim Diaz dilemma for Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid

Endrick's match-winning impact in Real Madrid's extraordinary Champions League comeback against Roma has presented Jose Mourinho with another attacking selection dilemma, at a time when Brahim Diaz is struggling to regain his place in the team.

The Brazilian forward emerged as one of Madrid's unlikely heroes on Wednesday evening, helping transform a 3-1 deficit into a remarkable 4-3 victory at the Stadio Olimpico.

Having played just 10 minutes for Los Blancos this season before the trip to Italy, Endrick replaced Vinicius Junior in the 59th minute and delivered the kind of performance that could significantly improve his prospects under Mourinho.

The 20-year-old contributed to Carlos Espi's goal in the 83rd minute before equalising himself four minutes later, with Antonio Rudiger completing the comeback in the 89th minute.

Endrick was subsequently named Player of the Match, receiving recognition for his direct running, movement and decisive contribution in front of goal.

His emergence provides Mourinho with another attacking option, but it also raises questions about Brahim Diaz, who remained an unused substitute against Roma and has not featured for Madrid since September 15.

However, the Morocco international's limited involvement cannot be explained by competition alone, with persistent muscular discomfort reportedly contributing to his difficult start to the campaign.

Why Brahim Diaz has disappeared from Mourinho's Real Madrid plans

Brahim's situation represents a considerable change from his previous role at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 27-year-old made 46 appearances across all competitions last season, contributing two goals and eight assists despite facing substantial competition for attacking positions.

He was also an important member of Madrid's squad during the 2023-24 campaign, recording 10 goals and seven assists in 40 matches under Carlo Ancelotti.

This season, however, opportunities have become increasingly scarce.

Brahim started Madrid's Champions League victory over Inter Milan in September, producing an encouraging performance that included an assist for Kylian Mbappe.

Yet he subsequently managed only 22 minutes across three matches, taking his total to 178 minutes for the campaign by late September.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Brahim has been dealing with persistent muscular discomfort since the Inter encounter.

The midfielder has remained available for selection rather than withdrawing from the squad, but the physical problems have reportedly prevented him from performing at his usual level.

That distinction is important when assessing his position under Mourinho.

His lack of playing time does not necessarily indicate that the Portuguese manager has lost confidence in him, particularly given the difficulties Brahim has experienced physically.

Nevertheless, the situation has become increasingly complicated as Madrid's other attacking players make their own cases for selection.

Summer signing Yan Diomande has started to justify his substantial transfer fee, scoring the winner against Villarreal in Madrid's most recent La Liga outing.

The Ivory Coast international had previously struggled for regular opportunities following his arrival from RB Leipzig, but his growing influence has intensified competition in the wide attacking positions.

Arda Guler is another established alternative, while Mourinho can also call upon more experienced options such as Bernardo Silva when adjusting his attacking structure.

For Brahim, the immediate challenge is therefore twofold: recovering his physical sharpness and reclaiming playing time in a squad whose attacking hierarchy is becoming increasingly competitive.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Could Endrick's Roma heroics change Real Madrid's attacking hierarchy?

Endrick's performance against Roma has added another dimension to that competition.

Mourinho had previously resisted the possibility of allowing the Brazilian to leave on loan, despite speculation surrounding his lack of playing time.

The Madrid manager maintained that Endrick possessed the quality required to contribute at the Bernabeu, even as the forward struggled to establish himself behind Mbappe and other attacking options.

Wednesday's display provided evidence to support that confidence.

Endrick entered the contest on the right of Madrid's attack, repeatedly challenging defenders and offering a more direct threat in the final third.

His contribution to Espi's goal came from a header following Guler's corner, before the same combination produced the equaliser four minutes later.

The Brazilian's ability to operate centrally or from the right gives Mourinho additional flexibility, although his characteristics differ from those of Brahim.

While Endrick offers explosive acceleration, penetration and a goalscoring threat, Brahim is more naturally suited to receiving possession between the lines and creating opportunities through close control and combination play.

They are therefore not direct replacements in every tactical situation, but both are competing for places within Madrid's crowded attacking rotation.

Endrick's emergence could make that competition more demanding for Brahim, particularly if Mourinho rewards the Brazilian's Champions League performance with additional minutes.

However, there has been no indication that the manager intends to permanently change the hierarchy following a single match.

Madrid's immediate schedule could provide further opportunities to assess his options.

Los Blancos host Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday before travelling to Barcelona for El Clasico on October 25.

Vinicius Junior's four-match suspension also leaves Mourinho needing to adjust his attacking selections, potentially opening the door for players who have spent much of the campaign on the sidelines.

For Brahim, those fixtures offer an opportunity to re-establish himself if his physical condition allows.

Endrick, meanwhile, has strengthened his case for greater involvement after months of frustration.

Mourinho must now decide how to accommodate the Brazilian's renewed momentum without overlooking a Morocco international whose previous contributions demonstrate that he can still be a valuable member of Madrid's attack.