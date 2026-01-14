Real Madrid latest: Can Alvaro Arbeloa really become the 'new Zidane' at the Bernabeu?

By Axel Clody | 14 Jan 2026 08:37

On Monday, Real Madrid decided to part ways with Xabi Alonso to appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach. Can the former Los Blancos full-back really become the "new Zidane"?

After the defeat to FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final (3-2), Real Madrid decided to end Xabi Alonso's adventure on their bench. The Spanish manager, who had arrived last summer, will therefore have stayed just a few months at Los Blancos.

Six reasons appear to have sealed the divorce between the two parties, including insufficient results but also a certain rift with the dressing room and key figures, including Vinicius.

To replace the former Bayer Leverkusen manager, Real Madrid did not look far and appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as new interim head coach. The former right-back had been in charge of the Madrid reserve team since the summer.

Zinedine Zidane and Alvaro Arbeloa, similar beginnings

The 42-year-old could be more than a fallback option for the end of the season. Indeed, according to AS, he will sign a contract until June 2027. The Spanish outlet does not indicate whether the 2026-27 season is optional.

Could we imagine Alvaro Arbeloa becoming the new Zinedine Zidane?

There are similarities in the early career paths of both managers, who wore Real Madrid colours as players. They both started in the offices (adviser and sporting director for Zidane, and club representative for Arbeloa) before coaching at the Spanish giants.

Arbeloa first coached the youth teams before moving to the reserve side this season. His style of play is already known, featuring direct football and gegenpressing.

For his part, Zidane went straight to being Carlo Ancelotti's assistant before managing Castilla. According to Marca, Real Madrid had warned both men at the start of their coaching careers that they would one day manage the first team.

The hierarchy now have absolute faith in their new manager, who has climbed every rung of the ladder with flying colours, unlike Raul, for example. His record at La Fabrica is striking: 151 wins, 24 draws and 25 defeats.

The Santiago Solari counter-example

Thus, everything suggests, and Real Madrid believe it too, that Alvaro Arbeloa has everything needed to become a great manager at Los Blancos.

It remains to be seen whether he will live up to the expectations placed on him, as there is also a counter-example. Indeed, between Zinedine Zidane's two spells on the Real Madrid bench, Los Blancos also placed great hopes in Santiago Solari. The Argentine, also a former player, also worked his way through the ranks in Madrid.

Appointed interim manager in October 2018, he was ultimately dismissed in March 2019. Now director of football at the Spanish giants, the 49-year-old managed just 32 matches for Los Blancos and appears to have finished his coaching career.

So will Alvaro Arbeloa be a new Zidane or a new Solari? Watch this space...

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.