Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Jude Bellingham squad decision confirmed for Madrid derby

By Matt Law | 21 Mar 2026 16:47 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 16:51

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that Jude Bellingham will return to the squad for Sunday's La Liga contest with Atletico Madrid.

Bellingham has not featured for Los Blancos since the start of February due to a hamstring injury, which turned out to be more serious than first thought.

However, the 22-year-old has been named in the latest England squad, which hinted at a return for Real Madrid in the Madrid derby, and that decision has now been confirmed by Arbeloa ahead of Sunday's blockbuster contest.

“I'll tell you the same thing. He is already available and will be in the squad tomorrow. We'll see if he plays, but I think he will," Arbeloa told reporters.

"He's ready, and I can't wait to see him on the pitch. From there, it's normal for him to join his national team.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Bellingham will make his Real Madrid return in Sunday's Madrid derby at Bernabeu

"He's a very intelligent player and knows particularly well what to do at every moment and in the situation he is in. I'm very happy that he is available tomorrow and prepared to help us.”

There will naturally be some concern surrounding Bellingham and also Kylian Mbappe considering the duo's recent injury issues, but Arbeloa has insisted that he is not concerned by the pair linking up with their national teams during the upcoming break.

“What doesn't depend on me, I don't overthink. It's normal for players like Bellingham or Mbappe to join their national teams. I can't expect them not to go," he said.

"They are very important players for me as the coach of Real Madrid, and I have them every day, and I understand that they are also important for their national coaches, who have the World Cup in a few months.

© Imago

Bellingham, Mbappe will link up with England, France respectively during international break

"I also had the privilege of representing my country, and I know the pride one feels when representing their nation and the responsibility that comes with it.

"I completely understand this situation, and there is no problem because they are two very intelligent players; they know how important they are to their countries and clubs, and I expect them back in a few days.”

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, who will face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.