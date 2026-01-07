Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid confirm squad as major Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold decisions are made

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 09:37

Real Madrid have confirmed their squad for the Spanish Super Cup, and there is no place for Kylian Mbappe, with a knee problem ruling the France international out of the tournament.

Mbappe suffered a knee injury during a training session last week, and the issue saw him miss Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Betis, which Los Blancos won 5-1.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso said after the league contest that Mbappe had a chance of being available for the Spanish Super Cup, with the injury not as serious as first feared, but a decision on the 27-year-old has now been made.

Mbappe will not feature against Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the competition on Thursday night nor in a potential final against Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

The attacker's return could instead come against Levante in La Liga on January 17.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Spanish Super Cup: Mbappe missing but Alexander-Arnold included in Real Madrid squad

Dani Carvajal and Dean Huijsen have been included, with the pair recovering from injury problems, while there is also a surprise spot for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, it is understood that the ex-Liverpool defender will not be available for selection until February.

Alexander-Arnold has been absent for Real Madrid's last six matches in all competitions, but his recovery will continue alongside his teammates in Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid remain without the services of Brahim Diaz due to his involvement for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Eder Militao is a long-term absentee due to a hamstring issue.

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Garcia in line to keep Real Madrid spot against Atletico

Gonzalo Garcia scored an excellent hat trick in Mbappe's absence against Real Betis, and the Spaniard is set to keep his starting role through the middle on Thursday night.

There has been widespread speculation surrounding the Spaniard's future of late, with a number of clubs said to be keen to sign him during the January transfer window.

However, the 21-year-old is Real Madrid's starting striker in Mbappe's absence, and he will enter Thursday's semi-final full of confidence following an impressive treble.

Full Real Madrid squad for Spanish Super Cup

Courtois, Lunin, Gonzalez; Carvajal, Alaba, Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Carreras, F Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy, Huijsen, Jimenez; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos, Thiago; Vinicius, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Mastantuono