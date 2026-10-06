Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Will Los Blancos trio Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konate be available?

Real Madrid are expected to have Kylian Mbappe, Ibrahima Konate and Federico Valverde available for Saturday's La Liga contest with Villarreal.

Mbappe and Konate both pulled out of the France squad during the international break due to knee injuries, and there was naturally huge concern over their fitness.

Valverde, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury during the Madrid derby ahead of the international break, meaning that he has been unable to represent Uruguay in this period.

Mbappe's injury caused the most panic, and there were suggestions in some quarters that the attacker had suffered a potential long-term issue.

However, subsequent tests confirmed a hyperextension of the posterior capsule in his left knee, which comes with a recovery time of approximately two weeks.

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Real Madrid 'expect' Mbappe, Konate, Valverde to face Villarreal

According to journalist Melchor Ruiz, Real Madrid are expecting to have Mbappe, Konate and Valverde all available for the league game with Villarreal on Saturday.

Ruiz claims that, of the three, Valverde is the biggest doubt, as the midfielder is yet to fully recover from the ankle injury that he suffered in the Madrid derby.

Valverde had initially been diagnosed with severe bruising before it was revealed that the South American had suffered a grade three sprain in his left ankle; at the time, the recovery period was set at approximately two to three weeks.

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Valverde the 'biggest doubt' for Real Madrid against Villarreal

Real Madrid will be back in league action this weekend before turning their attention to the Champions League, heading to Roma on October 14.

Los Blancos will then face Sevilla in La Liga and RB Leipzig in the Champions League before heading to Camp Nou to tackle Barcelona in El Clasico on October 25.

Real Madrid are currently fourth in the La Liga table, six points behind the leaders Barcelona, who have been outstanding in the early stages of the campaign.