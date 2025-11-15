Real Madrid injury news: Xabi Alonso handed Dean Huijsen fitness concern ahead of Elche clash

Injury blow: Real Madrid handed Huijsen fitness concern ahead of Elche clash
Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen is set to miss Spain's World Cup qualifier against Georgia with a groin problem.

Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has been ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifying clash against Georgia.

The 20-year-old returned to the Spain squad after being forced to miss the October international window due to injury.

The Real Madrid defender would have been in contention to start the game Tbilisi, but he is now set to miss another international fixture.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has left the centre-back out of his matchday squad due to a fresh injury concern.

Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen on August 30, 2025

Huijsen set to miss Georgia World Cup qualifier

As per The Athletic, Huijsen has been omitted as a 'precaution' after he experienced discomfort in Friday's training session.

There does not appear to be any serious concern over Huijsen's injury at this stage, although he is set to undergo a scan to establish the full extent of the groin problem.

The injury issue makes Huijsen a major doubt for Spain's final World Cup qualifier against Turkey on Tuesday. 

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso will hope that the defender will recover in time to be available for next weekend's La Liga clash against Elche. 

Kylian Mbappe in action for France on November 13, 2025

Huijsen adds to Camavinga, Mbappe injury concerns

Prior to the news of Huijsen's absence for Spain, Real Madrid had already received news of two notable withdrawals from the France squad.

Eduardo Camavinga pulled out of the squad with a hamstring issue, before Kylian Mbappe withdrew after scoring a brace in Thursday's 4-0 win over Ukraine. 

Real Madrid's star forward is believed to be dealing with an ankle issue and will undergo further tests when he returns to Real Madrid.

As it stands, Real Madrid are hopeful that Camavinga and Mbappe will both be fit for the away league game against Elche. 

Ben Sully

