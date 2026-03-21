Real Madrid injury news: Alvaro Arbeloa delivers positive Thibaut Courtois update after major blow

By Matt Law | 21 Mar 2026 18:35 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 18:38

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has said that "there's no timeline" when it comes to Thibaut Courtois' recovery from a thigh injury.

The Belgian came off at the interval of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Manchester City on Tuesday night after suffering an issue in the first period.

Los Blancos have since revealed that Courtois has suffered "a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps".

"Following tests carried out today on our player Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps. His recovery will be monitored," read a statement from Real Madrid.

© Imago

Courtois suffered a thigh injury against Man City

Courtois' recovery timeline has allegedly been set at six weeks, with the 33-year-old missing a number of important matches if that proves to be the case.

However, Arbeloa has suggested that Courtois may be able to return sooner, with the upcoming international break set to boost the Belgian's recovery process.

However, while he is out of action, Andriy Lunin will feature between the sticks.

“Every time a player steps onto the pitch, there’s a risk. There are many things people don’t know, but very few players take the field at 100%, without discomfort or pain," Arbeloa told reporters at Saturday's press conference.

"It’s normal in competitive football. When half time came, Courtois wanted to keep playing, but I decided to stop him also because of the utmost confidence I have in Lunin.

© Imago

Real Madrid's number two Lunin will benefit from Courtois' absence

"He has already shown many times what a great goalkeeper he is. I am sure he will prove it again with this great opportunity.

“It’s the privilege of having a squad like this. The best goalkeeper in history gets injured, and we have another outstanding goalkeeper who will once again show how good he is.

"We haven’t set a timeline for Courtois’ recovery. These two weeks of break will help us a lot, and we’ll see afterward, but right now, there’s no timeline set.”

The 27-year-old has made 66 first-team appearances for Real Madrid, but he has only featured on four occasions during the 2025-26 campaign.