Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their La Liga clash with Valencia.

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they welcome Valencia to Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, five points clear of second-placed Barcelona, having recorded a 2-1 victory over their bitter rivals in El Clasico last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Valencia, who are currently down in 18th spot in the division.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona last weekend, but the experienced defender has now been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem, and the Spaniard will be sidelined until 2026.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid will be missing central defender Rudiger for another couple of months due to a muscular problem that he suffered during the September international break.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Valencia)

Alaba has missed Real Madrid's last two matches due to a calf issue, and the Austrian remains a major doubt for the league contest with Valencia this weekend.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Status: Out

Possible return date: November 4 (vs. Liverpool)

Real Madrid will be without their number two goalkeeper Lunin through suspension this weekend, with the 26-year-old sent off in the latter stages of El Clasico.

