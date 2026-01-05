Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Atletico Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao latest

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 11:30 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 11:35

Real Madrid will be bidding to book their spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup when they tackle rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the competition on Thursday.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of an impressive result, having beaten Real Betis 5-1 in La Liga on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Atletico, who drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad last time out.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 8 (vs. Atletico)

Mbappe missed out against Real Betis due to a knee injury, but there is a chance that the Frenchman could be available for selection against Atletico.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao is facing a lengthy time on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back may be absent for the next three to four months.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Overload

Possible return date: January 8 (vs. Atletico)

Huijsen was not used against Real Betis due to muscular overload, but the centre-back should be back in the fold for the clash with Atletico.

Brahim Diaz

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Diaz is unavailable for Real Madrid while he represents Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.