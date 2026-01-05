Supercopa de Espana
Atletico
Jan 8, 2026 7.00pm
Real Madrid

Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Atletico Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao latest

By | , Last updated:

Mbappe, Huijsen, Trent, Militao updates: Real Madrid injury, suspension news vs. Atletico
© Imago / IMAGO / Alterphotos

Real Madrid will be bidding to book their spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup when they tackle rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the competition on Thursday.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of an impressive result, having beaten Real Betis 5-1 in La Liga on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Atletico, who drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad last time out.

Kylian Mbappe

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 8 (vs. Atletico)

Mbappe missed out against Real Betis due to a knee injury, but there is a chance that the Frenchman could be available for selection against Atletico.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February.

Eder Militao

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao is facing a lengthy time on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back may be absent for the next three to four months.

Dean Huijsen

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Overload

Possible return date: January 8 (vs. Atletico)

Huijsen was not used against Real Betis due to muscular overload, but the centre-back should be back in the fold for the clash with Atletico.

Brahim Diaz

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Diaz is unavailable for Real Madrid while he represents Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Real Madrid related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe