Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Atletico Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao latest

Real Madrid will be bidding to book their spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup when they tackle rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the competition on Thursday.
Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of an impressive result, having beaten Real Betis 5-1 in La Liga on Sunday.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Atletico, who drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad last time out.
Kylian Mbappe
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: January 8 (vs. Atletico)
Mbappe missed out against Real Betis due to a knee injury, but there is a chance that the Frenchman could be available for selection against Atletico.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)
Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao is facing a lengthy time on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back may be absent for the next three to four months.
Dean Huijsen
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Overload
Possible return date: January 8 (vs. Atletico)
Huijsen was not used against Real Betis due to muscular overload, but the centre-back should be back in the fold for the clash with Atletico.
Brahim Diaz
Status: Out
Reason: AFCON
Possible return date: Unknown
Diaz is unavailable for Real Madrid while he represents Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.