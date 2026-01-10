Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso delivers injury update ahead of El Clasico

By Matt Law | 10 Jan 2026 12:45

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has provided a positive fitness update ahead of Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe has joined up with the squad after recovering from a knee injury, while Rodrygo (knock), Antonio Rudiger (knee) and Raul Asencio (thigh) all have chances of being available despite suffering issues against Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

As it stands, Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring) and Brahim Diaz (AFCON) are the only Real Madrid players definitely out of the fixture.

When asked about Mbappe, Alonso told reporters: “He’s much better. The initial idea was that he was just fit to play against Atletico, so we decided not to rush him, but if we reached the final, depending on how he felt, he would come.

“When he trains today, we’ll have all the information we need to assess him and see if he’s ready to start or play a little less.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

"We have to measure the risk. Know what’s at stake and take responsibility for the decisions. We’re not kamikazes when it comes to making decisions. It’s a controlled risk."

When asked about those who suffered issues against Atletico, namely Rodrygo, Rudiger and Asensio, Alonso said: "They’re better, we’ll train this afternoon and decide. We’re experiencing more instability in defense. Some players are putting in extra effort.

“But we’re dealing with it. That extra effort will lessen the discomfort and the energy will be good.”

© Imago / Middle East Images

Alonso backs Vinicius amid Brazilian's goalscoring issues

Alonso was also asked about Vinicius Junior, with the Brazilian last finding the back of the net against Villarreal at the start of October.

“Every player is different. You have to be intelligent in every situation. Vini is emotional. You have to know how to be there for him," said the Real Madrid head coach.

“His teammates and the coaching staff make sure he understands. It’s a matter of timing. He’ll be back to his best and he’ll be decisive. We absolutely need him tomorrow.”

Vinicius' future at Bernabeu continues to be called into question, but the forward's relationship with Alonso has improved following some early-season issues.