Sports Mole compares Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between the two sides.

Two of the best attackers in world football will go head-to-head at Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon, with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal set to take to the field.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, and there is simply no downplaying the importance of the match to both teams.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at how both players have performed this season and across their careers, and it would not be a surprise if one of them proved to be the matchwinner in El Clasico.

Yamal vs. Mbappe: Goals

Mbappe has been in excellent form for Real Madrid this season, finding the back of the net on 15 occasions in 12 appearances, including 10 goals in nine outings in Spain's top flight.

In total, the forward has 59 goals in 71 matches for Real Madrid, while he managed 256 goals in 308 outings for Paris Saint-Germain and 27 in 60 appearances for Monaco.

Mbappe has also netted 53 times in 93 caps for France, and it would not be a surprise if he led his national side to glory at next year's World Cup.

Yamal, meanwhile, is much earlier in his career, but the 18-year-old's numbers are still brilliant, netting 28 times in 113 appearances for Barcelona.

The attacker has also struck six goals in 23 caps for Spain, and he is set to be a vital player for La Roja at the 2026 World Cup, with the European champions one of the favourites for the trophy.

In La Liga, Mbappe has 41 goals in 43 appearances, while Yamal has 16 goals in 78 matches.

Yamal vs. Mbappe: Assists

Mbappe has seven assists in total for Real Madrid, including two this season, while he managed an incredible 110 assists for PSG and 16 for Monaco.

Interestingly, Mbappe's role at Real Madrid is different to the one that he had at PSG, where he was expected to both create and score goals, while Los Blancos view him as a number nine.

For France, the attacker has 39 assists to his name, which is an incredible record.

Yamal, meanwhile, has 39 assists in his 113 appearances for Barcelona; the teenager has also come up with 12 assists for Spain in 23 appearances, demonstrating his importance to the national side.

Yamal vs. Mbappe: Defensive contribution

In truth, neither player is particularly involved in the defensive aspect of their team's performances.

Yamal is set to start down the right against Real Madrid, and he will be allowed to influence the match in the final third of the field, with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong having to work incredibly hard in the Barcelona midfield.

As for Mbappe, the former Monaco youngster will operate through the middle in a 4-3-3 formation, with Vinicius Junior and Franco Mastantuono expected to feature in the wide areas.

Neither Yamal nor Mbappe will be expected to contribute much from a defensive point of view in El Clasico this weekend, and they are two of very few players in world football who can get away with it due to their stunning quality in the final third of the field.

