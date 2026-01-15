Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa delivers verdict on shocking Copa del Rey elimination

By Matt Law | 15 Jan 2026 08:49 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 08:50

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa branded Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Albacete "painful", with Los Blancos knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 16.

Los Blancos suffered a last-gasp loss to their Segunda Division opponents, with Jefte Betancur scoring twice in the shock cup result.

Arbeloa was making his managerial debut for Real Madrid, having been appointed Xabi Alonso's replacement following the latter's shock departure.

However, it proved to be an unhappy start for the 42-year-old, who has taken full responsibility for the defeat at Estadio Carlos Belmonte.

“At this club, a draw is bad enough, a tragedy. Imagine a defeat like this. It's painful and I'm sure that all the fans are hurt and even more so when you do it against a team from a lower tier," Arbeloa told reporters.

"We know how difficult any team can make it and we saw it on the day against Talavera. From here on we have to improve.

"If anyone is responsible for this defeat, it's me, as I'm the one who made the decisions regarding the lineup, how we wanted to play, the changes, etc.

"I can only thank the players for the welcome they've given me and the effort they've made today. I'm trying to get them back on their feet, both physically and mentally, obviously. We have to improve and go for Saturday's game.

“I said it yesterday. I'm not afraid of failure and if you want to call it that, I understand fully. But if there is one thing I have learned in life, it is that failure is on the road to success and not in opposite directions.

"This defeat will make me better and it will make us all better. A starting point where we have a lot of room for improvement.

"I have failed many times in my life and I have suffered even worse cup eliminations than this one. I'm looking forward to returning to Valdebebas tomorrow to work with my players and prepare for Saturday's game with the greatest of dedication so that things go much better for us than they did today.

"I've lost many times in my life. Tough defeats and difficult moments and I don't believe that defeats mark you. If anything marks this club, it is the victories, the titles and the full trophy cabinets.

"I'm not here to add to my CV but to help the club to be the best in the world and to add to its trophy cabinet.”

What next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid will welcome a number of key players back into their squad for Saturday's La Liga clash with Levante in the Spanish capital.

Kylian Mbappe was among those rested against Albacete due to a recent knee injury, but the France international will be back in the fold this weekend.

The room for error in the league is small, with Los Blancos currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona.