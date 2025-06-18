Club World Cup header www

Real Madrid XI vs. Al-Hilal confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen decisions made

Trent, Huijsen decisions made: Are defensive duo in Real Madrid XI vs. Al-Hilal?
Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso names both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen in his starting side for Wednesday's Club World Cup contest with Al-Hilal.

Alexander-Arnold will operate at right-back for the capital giants, while Huijsen will feature alongside Raul Asencio in the middle of the back four.

There is also a spot in the XI for Rodrygo amid the speculation surrounding his future, with Alonso making it clear that he wants to keep hold of the Brazil international.

Vinicius Junior is also in the XI, while there is a spot through the middle for Gonzalo Garcia.

Federico Valverde will captain the capital giants from midfield, while Jude Bellingham is also a notable starter, but Kylian Mbappe is not in the squad due to an illness.

“Kylian Mbappe? He was feeling better this morning. We will decide tomorrow, we will wait for him," Alonso told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

Mbappe has ultimately not been risked, though, with the France international neither in the starting side nor among the substitutes for the contest with Al-Hilal.

REAL MADRID XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, F Garcia; Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Vinicius

