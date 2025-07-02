Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid's Club World Cup contest with Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will come together in the last quarter-final clash of the 2025 Club World Cup.

Los Blancos topped Group H before progressing past Juventus with a 1-0 win in the last-16, while BVB finished first in Group F and defeated CF Monterrey 2-1 in their last-16 tie.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Saturday's encounter.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund kick off?

The quarter-final contest at the Club World Cup will kick off at 9pm UK time on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, it is a 4pm local time kickoff.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund being played?

The match will take place at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The stadium is home to the New York Giants and New York Jets of the National Football League.

MetLife Stadium has already hosted five group games, while it is still set to see this quarter-final, both semi-finals and the final.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and this will be one of them, meaning it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

DAZN are also showing the match live, with kickoff at 9pm UK time on July 5.

Online streaming

Every Club World Cup match is available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, while DAZN's X account will also post the goals and major incidents online.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund?

The two teams will lock horns for a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

The winner will take on the victor of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich's quarter-final clash, which will take place earlier on the same day, kicking off at 5pm on Saturday July 5.