Team News: Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will continue their Champions League league stage campaign against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos are currently eighth in the overall table on six points, while Leipzig are down in 21st on three points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

RB LEIPZIG

Out: Christoph Baumgartner (hamstring), Assan Ouedraogo (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Banzuzi, El Aynaoui; Gruda, Nkunku, Nusa; Romulo