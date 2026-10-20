Team News: Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will continue their Champions League league stage campaign against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.
Los Blancos are currently eighth in the overall table on six points, while Leipzig are down in 21st on three points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
REAL MADRID VS. RB LEIPZIG
REAL MADRID
Out: Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe
RB LEIPZIG
Out: Christoph Baumgartner (hamstring), Assan Ouedraogo (shoulder)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Banzuzi, El Aynaoui; Gruda, Nkunku, Nusa; Romulo