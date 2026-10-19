Real Madrid lineup vs. RB Leipzig: Predicted Los Blancos XI for Champions League contest including Vinicius Junior decision

Vinicius Junior is expected to be recalled into the starting XI for Real Madrid's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

The Brazil international is currently serving a suspension in La Liga, and he will be absent for another three domestic matches for Jose Mourinho's side.

However, the attacker is available in the Champions League, and the expectation is that the 26-year-old will be back in the starting team against Leipzig.

Real Madrid remain without the services of Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Raul Asencio (leg) for the Champions League clash, but Mourinho's squad is otherwise in strong shape for the European contest.

Endrick started the 4-1 win over Sevilla last time out but found it difficult to make his mark, and the youngster is expected to be the player to drop out for Vinicius.

Federico Valverde should continue at right-back, with Arda Guler exceptional in the middle of the midfield against Sevilla last time out.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 11 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this season, and the France international will once again lead the Los Blancos attack with support from Jude Bellingham in the number 10 spot.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe