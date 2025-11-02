Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Real Madrid could line up for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit and available for Tuesday's Champions League reunion with Liverpool at Anfield, but whether he will start is another question entirely.

The erstwhile Reds defender's hopes of lining up for this game were in jeopardy earlier this season when he suffered a hamstring injury, but he has recovered in time for the trip to his old stomping ground.

However, Alexander-Arnold has not played a single minute of competitive football since exiting the medical room, being an unused substitute in his side's last two La Liga games with Barcelona and Valencia.

Federico Valverde is a more than competent option on that side of defence, but on a day when Xabi Alonso needs all of his big-hitters, Alexander-Arnold may be drafted back into the XI, even if he cannot complete the full 90 minutes.

The 27-year-old will join an otherwise untouched rearguard involving Thibaut Courtois, Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao and Alvaro Carreras, who ended the scoring in Saturday's 4-0 battering of Valencia with a left-footed rocket.

Alexander-Arnold starting at right-back will allow Valverde to partner Aurelien Tchouameni in the double pivot, functioning behind Jude Bellingham against one of the Englishman's old admirers.

Arda Guler - now an established starter - and Vinicius Junior, forgiven after his El Clasico meltdown, will also form part of the supporting cast for Kylian Mbappe, who netted his 12th and 13th La Liga goals of the season on Saturday night.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this match

No Data Analysis info