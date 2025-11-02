Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Liverpool could line up for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is likely to be without five players for Tuesday's blockbuster Champions League tie against Real Madrid at Anfield.

The Reds enter the contest rejuvenated thanks to a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League, just their second win from their last eight matches in all tournaments.

Alisson Becker (hamstring), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Alexander Isak (groin) and Curtis Jones (groin) were all absent from that success, the latter two being ruled out after only being given a 0.01% chance of playing by Slot.

At the time of writing, both men are not guaranteed absentees for the visit of Xabi Alonso's men, but it would be a surprise to see either involved and an even bigger surprise to see them make the first XI.

The same can be said for any player who did not make the starting lineup on Saturday, when several players produced significantly improved individual performances, so Slot will surely feel that an unchanged lineup is the way to go.

As a result, Florian Wirtz will likely find himself on the bench again, as Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo work in tandem up front.

Salah hit the 250-mark for Liverpool goals on Saturday, and the Egypt international is also just two strikes away from becoming the first African player to score 50 in the Champions League.

Further back, Ryan Gravenberch and a resurrected Alexis Mac Allister are primed to pair up once more, while Andy Robertson has likely done enough to keep a struggling Milos Kerkez at bay.

Conor Bradley starting will evoke pleasant memories of his unforgettable tackle on Kylian Mbappe last season, when Liverpool ended an eight-game winless run against Real Madrid in a 2-0 home victory.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

